TSM India officially parts ways with BGMI roster consisting of Jonathan, Ghatak and more

With the arrival of Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI), a new array of possibilities have opened up in the mobile gaming and esports industry.

With Krafton, the maker of BGMI, promising exclusive leagues and tournaments for the Indian region with huge prize pools, esports organizations all around the world are looking to get their rosters straight. This is being done in an attempt to give players the time they need to practice as a unit before the start of the first tournament.

The recent news comes from the well-known esports organization Team SoloMid, aka TSM. The organization has, today, bid farewell to its BGMI Roster. The news doesn't come as a surprise, as Sporstkeeda had earlier reported that TSM is likely to drop their original roster and pick up a new one. The announcement was made through TSM's various social media platforms.

TSM India BGMI roster

1.) JONATHAN (Jonathan Amaral): Assaulter

2.) ZGOD (Abhishek Choudhary): Support/Assaulter

3.) ClutchGod (Vivek Aabhas Horo): IGL/Assaulter

4.) Neyoo (Suraj Majumdar): Entry Fragger/Assaulter

5.) GHATAK (Abhijeet Andhare):Support

The star-studded lineup had been touted as one of the best teams in the country, with world-class players such as Jonathan and ZGOD. The roster performed really well under the banner of TSM, after the team signed the players on 6th March 2020, as a partnership with Entity Gaming, forming TSM Entity.

The team won many minor tournaments, while some major wins for the team included becoming the champions of the PUBG Mobile India Series, a second-place finish during the PUBG Mobile Pro League: South Finals (Both League Stage and Finals), and a sixth place in the PUBG Mobile World League: Season 0 2020.

The roster has always been known for its aggressive nature and flashy gameplay revolving around their star fragger Jonathan. The reason behind TSM's sudden drop of the roster is still unknown.

It will also be intriguing to see which BGMI lineup TSM picks up. With almost all the experienced and top lineups signed, it will be tough for the organization to find a new lineup to match their previous one.

