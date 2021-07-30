Battlegrounds Mobile India Series (BGIS) 2021 registration dates extended

Ever since the arrival of Battlegrounds Mobile India for Android devices, fans and players have been desperately waiting for some Esports action. With Krafton promising India-specific leagues and tournaments, the excitement among fans is at its peak.

To top that off, Krafton announced the first BGMI tournament called the Battlegrounds Mobile India Series 2021 (BGIS 2021), an open event for all with a massive prize pool of 1 Crore INR.

BGMI also unveiled the 5 stages of the tournament which include the In-game Qualifiers, Online Qualifiers, Quarter-Finals, Semi-Finals, and the Grand Finals. The registration for the tournament opened on the 19th of July and was supposed to go on till the 31st of July, 2021.

The new end date according to BGMI will be announced soon.

In the latest development, BGMI today announced that they were extending the registration period of BGIS 2021. Battlegrounds Mobile India, through their Instagram page, announced that they were extending the time period for registrations.

Battlegrounds Mobile India Series 2021 Format

With the extension of the registrations, it is obvious that the other stages of the tournament will also be postponed and will be held at a later stage. The new dates for which will also be announced sooner rather than later.

Battlegrounds Mobile India Series Format (Image via BGMI official website)

After the registrations, the registered teams will face off in the in-game qualifiers where they can play a total of 15 matches out of which the best 10 will be counted towards the overall score.

The top 1024 teams from the in-game qualifiers will then move forward to the online game qualifiers and will further compete to progress ahead in the tournament.

Players can head over to this link: https://esports-battlegroundsmobileindia.com/ and register their squad for the tournament. They can click for a stepwise guide on how to register for the tournament.

It will be exciting to see which new teams emerge from the tournament and if any big names go down early.

The craze for BGMI Esports can be gauged by the fact that the first BGMI event, The Launch Party, where streamers and professional players were invited to play, broke numerous records including hitting a peak viewership of over 500K.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul