Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI)'s Launch Party crosses 530k live peak viewership on the first day

The Launch Party for Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) went live about three hours ago today. Indian battle royale enthusiasts are finally overjoyed to witness the first BGMI Esports tournament.

Also read: Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) Launch Party Tournament announced with ₹6,00,000 prize pool

BGMI Launch Party crosses 530K+ viewership on Day 1

The enthusiasm of gamers was clearly reflected in the number of viewership the BGMI Launch Party garnered on the first day of the event. Over five lakh gamers tuned in on Facebook and YouTube to witness the battle of eighteen popular teams. Players can check out the live broadcast of Day 1 of the Launch Party above.

Schedule

BGMI fans can take a look at the schedule of the second day so that they can enjoy the final results first-hand:

6:30 p.m. IST: Match 1 (Erangel)

7:30 p.m. IST: Match 2 (Miramar)

8:30 p.m. IST: Match 3 (Sanhok)

9:30 p.m. IST: Erangel – Pan Fight

Prizes

Organized by Krafton, the prize pool for the tournament is ₹6,00,000. The winning team will win ₹3,30,000, followed by the First Runner Up, who will win ₹1,50,000, and the Second Runner Up, taking home ₹1,00,000.

At the end of both the days’ primary matches, the Launch Party will host a Special Pan Fight match, the winners of which will get ₹10K each.

Also read: 50 best creative BGMI clan names for new users

Participating Teams

It doesn't get bigger than this! Eighteen captains and their teams will battle it out on BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA. 🔥



The BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA Launch Party

📢 Going LIVE on July 8 (14:00 IST)

📢 Streams On: BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA Facebook & YouTube Channel pic.twitter.com/oDbxQKcEau — BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA (@BattleMobile_IN) July 7, 2021

BGMI has its fair share of popular streamers, many of whom received an invitation to participate in the tournament. The following eighteen teams are participating in the two-day Launch Part:

1. Dynamo

2. Team Kronten (Kronten)

3. MortaL

4. Gaming Guru

5. Classified YT

6. Antaryami

7. K18

8. Alpha Clasher

9. Snax

10. Sangwan

11. GodNixon

12. Team Ghatak (Ghatak)

13. Ronak

14. Shreeman Legend

15. Maxtern

16. Jonathan

17. Bandookbaaz

18. Clash Universe

Also read: Team Soul's Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) roster officially revealed

Maxtern predicts Battlegrounds Mobile India's iOS release date! Check here

Edited by Srijan Sen