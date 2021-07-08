Team Soul's Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) roster officially revealed

Indian esports is back with a bang with the release of Battlegrounds Mobile India. Ever since the release of the battle royale title, fans have been waiting with bated breath for more news regarding the first Battlegrounds Mobile India esports tournament.

Team Soul was one of the best rosters back when PUBG Mobile was big in India. Now that Battlegrounds Mobile India is here, players are looking forward to the official announcement of Team Soul’s roster.

Star-studded Battlegrounds Mobile India roster of Team Soul

Much to the excitement of fans, Team Soul has revealed their roster via their YouTube channel. The star-studded roster consists of the following players:

Mortal (Naman Mathur)

Scout (Tanmay Singh)

Regaltos (Parv Singh)

Viper (Yash Soni)

Mavi (Harmandeep Singh)

Team Soul was in its best form back in 2019 when they won multiple tournaments. Now they are here once again to dominate the esports scenario with some of the best players in the country. In addition to fan-favorite gamers, Mortal, Viper, and Regaltos, two new players, Scout and Mavi, were included in the lineup.

Mortal

For the second time in a row ❤️ This really feels surreal..



There's only moving forward. With a smile 😁 https://t.co/JwW6n5PAHW — MortaL (@Mortal04907880) May 27, 2021

Mortal is a famous name in the esports community of India and is nominated for Esports Awards 2021 in the Streamer of the Year category. Needless to say, he is a precious player of Team Soul.

Scout

Scout has been a part of famous teams like Orange Rock and Fnatic before he joined Team Soul. He came very close to winning the PUBG Mobile World League in 2020 but finished second place along with his team member Mavi.

Regaltos

Regaltos has been a member of Team Soul for quite a while now. He performs best when it comes to squad matches in Battlegrounds Mobile India. His calm demeanor while spraying bullets is something players love to witness.

Viper

He is one of the best thumb players of the esports community, and his medium-range combat using the M416 is surely inspiring to all amateur Battlegrounds Mobile India streamers. Being a member of Team Soul for over two and a half years now, Viper has played an important role in the success of Team Soul before.

Mavi

Mavi is the leader of Team Soul, and he has his eyes on dominating the esports scenario once again. He is a valuable player in Team Soul as his experience in winning the ESL India Premiership and PMCO Spring 2020 will play an important role in guiding his new team.

Fans cannot wait to witness their actions at the Launch Party event of Battlegrounds Mobile India. The first esports tournament will be streamed on the official YouTube channel and Facebook page of Battlegrounds Mobile India. Mobile gamers can tune in at 2 PM today to enjoy the battle royale action of their favorite teams.

