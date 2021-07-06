Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) Launch Party Tournament announced with ₹6,00,000 prize pool

The release of the Indian version of PUBG Mobile, a.ka. Battlegrounds Mobile India, has cheered up thousands of battle royale enthusiasts. The Android version of the game is now available now, and the iOS version is expected to be released soon.

Due to the massive popularity of Battlegrounds Mobile India, many players like to show off their talent on various streaming platforms. Few of them have become huge influencers on social media platforms. Battlegrounds Mobile India has its fair share of streamers.

Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) - The Launch Party

Some of the stalwarts of the PUBG Mobile streaming world are back in action in Battlegrounds Mobile India. Before the release of the game, some of these streamers have provided valuable pieces of information regarding the battle royale title.

Much to the excitement of fans, Battlegrounds Mobile India is going to host a Launch Party featuring some of the best streamers in the country. The event will take place on July 8th & 9th 2021. It will only be streamed on the Facebook and YouTube pages of Battlegrounds Mobile India.

Also read: 5 best non-airdrop guns in Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI)

The most spectacular Launch Party of 2021 is here!



Join the fun in INDIA KA BATTLEGROUNDS. The Launch Party streaming on official channels on 8th & 9th July!



Play Now https://t.co/rSzUczeYUw#BATTLEGROUNDSMOBILEINDIA #INDIAKABATTLEGROUND #wednesdaythought pic.twitter.com/Z3e0OwwPsB — BattleGround Mobile (@BattleGames_IN) July 6, 2021

The Launch Party is nothing but a tournament where the top streamers of the country will participate. A total of 18 teams will drop down to an island for their ultimate quest for survival.

Players are super excited to witness the first tournament of Battlegrounds Mobile India. The most exciting aspect of the Launch Party is the whopping prize pool of INR 6,00,000.

Also read: How to create a clan in BGMI with cool and unique name

The video embedded above reveals the following popular streamers who are all set to take part in the tournament:

1. Dynamo

2. Team Kronten (Kronten)

3. MortaL

4. Gaming Guru

5. Classified YT

6. Antaryami

7. K18

8. Alpha Clasher

9. Snax

10. Sangwan

11. GodNixon

12. Team Ghatak (Ghatak)

13. Ronak

14. Shreeman Legend

15. Maxtern

16. Jonathan

17. Bandookbaaz

18. Clash Universe

Also read: 40 best BGMI user ID names for new Battlegrounds Mobile India players

Edited by Gautham Balaji