How to create a clan in BGMI with cool and unique name

Mobile gamers in India can finally enjoy the final version of Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI). They can go to the Google Play Store and download this battle royale title.

BGMI also allows players to create clans. They can make one of their own and invite their friends to be a part of it. Users can complete various missions in-game and earn clan points.

But gamers must have at least 50,000 BP to be able to create a clan.

Clan tags in BGMI

BGMI also has separate clan tags that players can use to make other gamers aware of their match preferences. They can change the clan tag once within seven days of creating the clan, and there are four tags that they can choose:

Classic Clan

EvoGround Clan

RP Clan

Balanced Clan

Also read: 40 best BGMI user ID names for new Battlegrounds Mobile India players

How to create a clan in BGMI

Players need to enter the clan name and motto before creating their clan

Users can follow these steps to create clans in BGMI:

They need to open BGMI and click the arrow option at the bottom right corner of the screen. They then have to click on “Clan.” BGMI gamers should click on the “Create Clan” option on the right side of the screen. They must enter the name of the clan, clan motto and select a clan tag. Players can also customize the logo by clicking on Change. They have to tap on the create clan option at the bottom of the screen.

Also read: How to find cool clan names for BGMI (Battlegrounds Mobile India)

While setting the clan name, players can head to name generator sites like nickfinder.com, fornite.freefire-name.com, etc., to customize one using stylish fonts and symbols. They can also check out this article for exciting name recommendations.

Edited by Ravi Iyer