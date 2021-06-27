How to find cool clan names for BGMI (Battlegrounds Mobile India)

Mobile gamers can create their own clan in Battlegrounds Mobile India, just like they did in PUBG Mobile. Players can enjoy matches together after inviting their friends to the clan.

Players can also join a clan of their preference if the creator approves their request of the clan. In addition, members of the same clan can complete various missions in the game to win clan points.

Find cool clan names for Battlegrounds Mobile India

Mobile gamers might find it difficult to type in cool clan names due to lack of stylish symbols in Android and iOS keyboards. Instead, they can head over to sites like nickfinder.com, fortnite.freefire-name.com, etc., to customize their clan name using various fonts and symbols.

Players can type in the name of their choice and wait for the name generator to customize it in different ways. Once the results are up, players can select any one of them and copy it.

Nickfinder.com (Image via Pinterest)

These name generator websites also have several recommendations that players can use. So even when mobile gamers do not have any particular name on their mind, they can always head over to the sites for ideas.

Battlegrounds Mobile India players can set a clan name while creating a clan in the game. They are also at liberty to change the clan’s name whenever they want in the future.

To change the name successfully, players need to have a clan rename card. They will have to purchase this rename card from the in-game shop using UC (Unknown Cash). UC is an in-game currency of Battlegrounds Mobile India.

