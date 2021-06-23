How to play BGMI on PC using BlueStacks emulator

Many mobile gamers in India have gained Early Access to Battlegrounds Mobile India, popularly known as BGMI. The catch is that only Android gamers can enjoy the title for now.

Krafton has disclosed no information about the release of BGMI on the App Store. It is expected that iOS players will download the game once the final version is released.

Players who cannot enjoy BGMI on their devices can play the game on PC using an emulator. An emulator is software that helps to run mobile applications on the computer.

When it comes to popular game emulators, players often choose BlueStacks, because of its reliability and performance. However, players can also use other emulators like Gameloop, NoxPlayer, LD Player, etc,, to run BGMI on their computer.

Download BGMI on PC using BlueStacks

Players can download and enjoy BGMI on their PC by following the steps given below:

Mobile gamers will first have to download the latest version of BlueStacks, BlueStacks 5, on their PC. They can click here to do so. After installation, players must open BlueStacks and complete Google sign-in access to the Google Play Store. Players can then search for Battlegrounds Mobile India or click here. They can then click on the Download button.

Also read: Who made Battlegrounds Mobile India? All you need to know

Minimum System Requirements for BlueStacks 5 (Source: support.bluestacks.com)

BlueStacks 5 is one of the best emulators (Image via BlueStacks)

The computer must meet the following system requirements to run BlueStacks 5 successfully:

OS: Microsoft Windows 7 and above.

Processor: Intel or AMD Processor.

RAM: Your PC must have at least 4GB of RAM. (Note that having 4GB or more disk space is not a substitute for RAM)

Storage: 5GB Free Disk Space.

Players must be the Administrator of their PC and must possess up-to-date graphics drivers from Microsoft.

Note: This article is for beginners. While these steps may seem obvious to some, new players often search for these tips and tricks.

Also read: 50 best unique and stylish clan names for Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI)

Hello! If you are active on Instagram please follow us too :) @sportskeedaesports

Edited by Srijan Sen