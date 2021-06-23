Who made Battlegrounds Mobile India? All you need to know

Battlegrounds Mobile India (Early Access) came out on June 17th for Android mobile gamers. For now, iOS users will have to wait for the final version of the game to be released to enjoy it.

Being the Indian version of PUBG Mobile, the gameplay of Battlegrounds Mobile India is similar to it. However, some minor changes might catch players' attention, and they can read this article to get a clearer picture.

Who made Battlegrounds Mobile India?

The developer of Battlegrounds Mobile India (Image via KRAFTON)

Battlegrounds Mobile India is made by Krafton Inc., a South Korean video gaming company whose roots can be traced back to Bluehole, which founded Krafton in 2018. Krafton has four subsidiaries:

Bluehole Studio

PUBG Studio

Striking Distance Studios

RisingWings

Tencent has a major share in Krafton (Image via Wallpaper Cave)

Tencent Holdings Limited, a Chinese company, holds 15.5% of the shares in Krafton. It is the second-largest shareholder in the company after the Chairman, Chang Byung-gyu, who owns 16.4%.

As PUBG Mobile was banned in India because of its Chinese roots, many Indian mobile gamers were worried about their data protection when it came to Battlegrounds Mobile India. To address this issue, Krafton recently published an official statement stating:

"Similar to other global mobile games and apps, BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA also uses third party solutions to provide unique game features. In the process of using these solutions, some game data was shared to third parties. […] data shared to third parties are ONLY to enable certain game features."

Indian mobile gamers were also assured that their data would only be stored on servers located in India and Singapore. No violation of the privacy policy took place as per Krafton.

The post which was later deleted by the developers

Players can read the full privacy policy here.

