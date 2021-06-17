Full list of changes in Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) revealed

Early Access for Battlegrounds Mobile India is finally here, and players are looking forward to enjoying the title for the very first time. The final version of the game is expected to be released soon.

The game cannot be officially accessed by iOS players. It is expected that iOS users will be able to download Battlegrounds Mobile India when the final version is released on the Apple App Store.

Also read: How to add friends in Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI)

List of changes in Battlegrounds Mobile India

Players can take a look at the full list of changes below in Battlegrounds Mobile India:

1. Players can only enjoy the title with other players belonging from India. They cannot connect with players around the world.

2. Battlegrounds Mobile India will have region-specific tournaments, and players cannot compete worldwide for now. This will ensure that the gaming ecosystem in the country is improved.

Battlegrounds Mobile India has a new OTP authentication feature

3. The battle royale title has an OTP authentication feature. Players can enter the code up to three times, and the same mobile number can be used for up to 10 accounts.

4. Players will be shown warnings and disclaimers while playing the battle royale title.

5. The in-game events are targeted at the Indian audience. A launch week event, called India Ka Battlegrounds, is giving players the opportunity to win a free permanent purple outfit.

Restrictions regarding time and spending (Image via Battlegrounds Mobile India)

6. There is a time limit and spending limit for underage players. Mobile gamers under the age of 18 can enjoy the title up to 3 hours in a day and can spend up to INR 7000.

7. Mobile gamers who are killed in the game are referred to as “Finished” and not “Killed”.

Three hit colors in Battlegrounds Mobile India (Image via mysmartprice.com)

8. The hit color is different, and red is not an option from the three different colors offered to players. Mobile gamers can select light green, deep green, or light yellow as the hit color.

Also read: Battlegrounds Mobile India developers might announce the first Esports tournament in June 2021

Also read: How to get BGMI early access and download Battlegrounds Mobile India beta APK file

Edited by suwaidfazal