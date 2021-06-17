How to get BGMI early access and download Battlegrounds Mobile India beta APK file

The wait for Battlegrounds Mobile India is finally over. Some lucky players have gained early access to the battle royale title, while others have to wait until the testing is over.

Breaking: here are the Battlegrounds Mobile India maps and modes.

Feel free to retweet.#battlegroundmobileindia pic.twitter.com/ep4eKKExMj#battlegroundmobileindia — Omniverse (@omniverse_bot) June 17, 2021

The Indian version of PUBG Mobile has brought launch week rewards and events that players can take part in. Also, the file size of Battlegrounds Mobile India is only 721 MB.

Also read: Battlegrounds Mobile India (PUBG Mobile) cinematic trailer expected to release today (17th June), according to leaks

Battlegrounds Mobile India early access

Battlegrounds Mobile India is accessible to some players

Players need to follow the steps given below to download early access to Battlegrounds Mobile India:

Users should first join the beta testing program for the game. Mobile gamers must note that there is a fair chance that the testing program has reached the maximum number of testers. In that case, they must wait for the release of the final game. After following the step above, players can click on the "Download" button. They can then head over to the Google Play Store and click the "Install" button after opening the Battlegrounds Mobile India page.

Also read: Battlegrounds Mobile India released on Play Store: Download link, game file size and more details

Battlegrounds Mobile India: APK download file

Good News 😀: Early Access Of Battlegrounds Mobile India Will Be Available Shortly Today. Currently Early Access Tester Is Full. Check The PlayStore Game Time To Time Today.#battlegroundmobileindia #BGMI #pubgmobileindia #PUBG pic.twitter.com/6Kgdk4C2sU — Tech Takneek (@TechTakneek) June 17, 2021

Players can download Battlegrounds Mobile India using the APK file and OBB file. They can click here for the APK file and tap here to get the OBB file.

Mobile gamers can follow the steps given below to download the game using the files given above:

After downloading the files, users can head over to their phone’s File Manager and locate it in the "Downloads" section.

Players then need to install the files.

Users should enable the "Install from unknown sources" option on their phone.

After installing the files, players will have to copy and paste the OBB file. They can go to the Internal Storage > Android > OBB.

They must then paste the copied file into the OBB folder.

Players can now launch the game by tapping its icon.

Note: The APK+OBB files may not work for users who have not pre-registered for the game.

Also read: Battlegrounds Mobile India launch event missions and rewards officially revealed on Play Store

Edited by Shaheen Banu