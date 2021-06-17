Battlegrounds Mobile India released on Play Store: Download link, game file size and more details

The moment that all Indian battle royale enthusiasts have been waiting for is here, Battlegrounds Mobile India has been released. However, not all players have gained access to the game. Players that have pre-registered must wait until the title becomes accessible to all players.

Battlegrounds Mobile India released on Play Store

In order to download the game, players need to join the beta testing program. There is a good chance that the testing program has reached the maximum number of testers. In that case, players must wait for the release of the final game.

Once Battlegrounds Mobile India becomes available to all players, they can head over to the Google Play Store or click here to do so. After tapping on the Install button, the game will be automatically downloaded.

Battlegrounds Mobile India: Download Size

The download size of the game is 721 MB

It was speculated that the download size of BGMI will be around 600 MB to 900 MB. Sure enough, the file size of Battlegrounds Mobile India on the Google Play Store is 721 MB. The space taken up by the battle royale title will depend on the resources downloaded by the players.

Battlegrounds Mobile India: Launch Week Rewards

Battlegrounds Mobile India is offering exciting rewards via launch event missions

The battle royale title is giving away exciting rewards for launch event missions. If players take part in India Ka Battlegrounds, a new event, they will get a free permanent purple outfit. The following events will also reward players with weapon skins and outfits:

Weekend Vibes

Celebration Time

Friends for Life

Rewards that are up for grabs

Upon signing up for the game, players will also get a Supply Crate Coupon *1. The following rewards will also be up for grabs:

On reaching one million downloads: Supply Crate Coupon *2

On reaching five million downloads: Classic Crate Coupon *1

On reaching ten million downloads: Constable Set

