List of maps confirmed for Battlegrounds Mobile India (PUBG)

The launch date of Battlegrounds Mobile India is inching closer with every passing day. Pre-registration for the game has started and mobile gamers can head over to the Google Play Store to get themselves pre-registered.

Players are thrilled to learn that they will be able to enjoy four Battle Royale maps in Battlegrounds Mobile India. These maps, apart from Vikendi, are already a part of the global version of PUBG Mobile.

List of maps in Battlegrounds Mobile India

Four battle royale maps in PUBG Mobile (Image via Mr.GHOST GAMING; YouTube)

Krafton has confirmed that players will be able to enjoy four Battle Royale maps in Battlegrounds Mobile India. They are:

Erangel

Sanhok

Miramar

Vikendi (beta)

To reduce the file size of Battlegrounds Mobile India, Krafton has decided to keep Sanhok, Miramar, and Vikendi as separate downloads. To download any map of their preference, players can follow the steps given below:

Mobile games will first have to open Battlegrounds Mobile India and tap on the “Matchmaking Menu” situated under the “Start” button. They will have to tap the “Download” button to get any of three maps mentioned above. Players will then have to press the “OK” button.

The following information was recently uploaded to the Support section of the official website of Battlegrounds Mobile India. Players need to keep in mind the following details if they want to download any map of their choice:

Players must have at least 4 GB space on their device.

Mobile gamers must make sure that the map is downloaded on their device and not on the SD card.

The device must not perform other tasks while players are downloading the map of their choice.

The Operating System of the device is updated to its latest version.

There must be proper internet connection.

Edited by Gautham Balaji