Ghatak and Dynamo respond to Battlegrounds Mobile India ban trend

Indian mobile gamers are ardently waiting for the release of the Indian version of PUBG Mobile, Battlegrounds Mobile India. Nothing official has been revealed about the release date of the battle royale title, but many PUBG Mobile influencers have hinted that there is a strong possibility of the game being launched in June 2021.
Pre-registration for the game has already started on the Google Play Store. Indian gamers can click here to pre-register. Players who pre-register will be entitled to the following rewards:
- Recon Mask
- Recon Outfit
- Celebration Expert Title
- 300 AG
Ghatak and Dynamo’s opinion regarding Battlegrounds Mobile India ban
Many players on the internet are scared because of rumours revolving around the potential ban of the upcoming battle royale game. To provide reassurance to players, two famous PUBG Mobile influencers have spoken up regarding the issue.
Popular PUBG Mobile gamer TSM Ghatak tweeted asking players not to worry. Since he did not point out exactly what not to worry about, few players were a bit confused as to what he was referring to.
Another PUBG Mobile player, Dynamo, has full faith that Krafton, the developers of Battlegrounds Mobile India, are following the rules necessary for the release of the game in India (from 21:55 onwards). He also commented while streaming:
“Why would there be an interruption? I don’t think so. Let’s hope for the best”
Talk of the ban started when Indian politicians began rising up against the release of Battlegrounds Mobile India. Needless to say, the above tweets by Abhishek Singhvi, a Member of Parliament in Rajya Sabha, and Ninong Ering, a Member of Legislative Assembly, created quite a stir in the Indian battle royale community.
