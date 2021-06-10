PUBG Mobile fans expecting Battlegrounds Mobile India launch announcement today due to Solar Eclipse hint

Battle royale mobile gamers in India are ardently waiting for the release of Battlegrounds Mobile India. While there are many hints circulating on the internet regarding the game's date of release, Krafton has remained silent regarding the official launch date.
The pre-registration for the title has already begun on the Google Play Store. Players who pre-register for the game will get the following rewards:
- Recon Mask
- Recon Outfit
- Celebration Expert Title
- 300 AG
No word about the pre-registration for iOS users has been revealed yet. It is expected that they will be able to download the game directly from the Apple App Store once it becomes available.
Is Battlegrounds Mobile India releasing today?
PUBG Mobile fans are looking forward to the release of Battlegrounds Mobile India today due to the social media post that was uploaded a month ago. The social media post featured a level three helmet.
According to many battle royale enthusiasts, the post hinted at the upcoming solar eclipse. As today, June 10th, 2021, is the most awaited solar eclipse, players have wished for the game's launch.
To address the possible release of Battlegrounds Mobile India today, Technical Guruji, a famous YouTuber with over 21 million subscribers, said that there is a strong possibility of the battle royale title’s release. He had asked the players to wait and watch.
He also mentioned that the game might automatically get installed if the players have pre-registered for it. Players can check out his thoughts in the video above (from 4:48 to 5:38).
Here are a few tweets that further assert the possibility of the release of Battlegrounds Mobile India today:
Disclaimer: No official date of release for Battlegrounds Mobile India has been revealed by Krafton. Despite the rumors circulating on the internet, players are requested not to get too excited for the game’s release as it might lead to disappointment.
