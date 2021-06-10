PUBG Mobile fans expecting Battlegrounds Mobile India launch announcement today due to Solar Eclipse hint

Battle royale mobile gamers in India are ardently waiting for the release of Battlegrounds Mobile India. While there are many hints circulating on the internet regarding the game's date of release, Krafton has remained silent regarding the official launch date.

Also read: Battlegrounds Mobile India (PUBG) official Discord, YouTube channel, Instagram, and more

The pre-registration for the title has already begun on the Google Play Store. Players who pre-register for the game will get the following rewards:

Recon Mask

Recon Outfit

Celebration Expert Title

300 AG

No word about the pre-registration for iOS users has been revealed yet. It is expected that they will be able to download the game directly from the Apple App Store once it becomes available.

Also read: Battlegrounds Mobile India release date teased by all PUBG Mobile influencers so far

Is Battlegrounds Mobile India releasing today?

PUBG Mobile fans are looking forward to the release of Battlegrounds Mobile India today due to the social media post that was uploaded a month ago. The social media post featured a level three helmet.

According to many battle royale enthusiasts, the post hinted at the upcoming solar eclipse. As today, June 10th, 2021, is the most awaited solar eclipse, players have wished for the game's launch.

To address the possible release of Battlegrounds Mobile India today, Technical Guruji, a famous YouTuber with over 21 million subscribers, said that there is a strong possibility of the battle royale title’s release. He had asked the players to wait and watch.

He also mentioned that the game might automatically get installed if the players have pre-registered for it. Players can check out his thoughts in the video above (from 4:48 to 5:38).

Here are a few tweets that further assert the possibility of the release of Battlegrounds Mobile India today:

@pubgmobile__in going to be launched on 10 JUNE at solar eclipse pic.twitter.com/J9rfe03Aqj — satyam (@satyamindianfan) May 20, 2021

According to the photo, it seems pubg will take over on the forthcoming solar eclipse 🧐😎🤓 — Aditya Shekhar Deo (@D3Aditya) May 20, 2021

10th June. Battlegrounds Mobile India posted a community update on their official YouTube Channel that features a Level 3 Helmet eclipsing a beam of light, indicates that the game is releasing on the day of the next Solar Eclipse. pic.twitter.com/5cgJalwtdS — Bharath.rp (@Bharathrp2) May 19, 2021

Is Battlegrounds Mobile India coming on 10 June? Well, the teaser image looks very similar to a solar eclipse. And if you are unaware, the next solar eclipse is expected on 10 June 2021.

.

.#bgmi #pubgmobile #pubgindia #pubgmobileindia #battlegroundsmobile #pubg pic.twitter.com/o0cQ0Hc5GA — Aryan 'Ba3a' Kumar (@Ba3a_Gamzo) May 10, 2021

So, BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA aka PUBG MOBILE INDIA will be releasing most likely on June 10th. They hinted in their YouTube community post with level 3 helmet looks like Solar Eclipse. RT's appreciated!#BGMI #PUBG #PUBGMobile #PUBGMOBILEINDIA https://t.co/XtUYnir0RY pic.twitter.com/H7WktbBtRu — Pranay 🇮🇳 (@pranay__pm) May 10, 2021

There is an huge hint on this community post see it carefully guy's, it's look like a solar eclipse and I have searched solar eclipse 2021 so it's coming like June 10th 2021 so game might come with in 10 of June 🤷🏼‍♂️🤷🏼‍♂️ hit like if you like my prediction 😝@pubgmobile__in pic.twitter.com/u4F4kHIkq7 — Prashanth Bhattacharjee (@PrashanthBhatt6) May 9, 2021

Disclaimer: No official date of release for Battlegrounds Mobile India has been revealed by Krafton. Despite the rumors circulating on the internet, players are requested not to get too excited for the game’s release as it might lead to disappointment.

Also read: Battlegrounds Mobile India (PUBG) expected to release this month, here's why

Edited by Shaheen Banu