Battlegrounds Mobile India (PUBG) expected to release this month, here's why

Many Indian battle royale enthusiasts are under the firm belief that Battlegrounds Mobile India will release this month. Players must note that Krafton Inc. has made no confirmation in this regard, and this is just mere speculation.

The pre-registration for Battlegrounds Mobile India has started for Android users. IOS users will likely be able to download the game directly once it is launched. Players can click here to pre-register.

Will Battlegrounds Mobile India (PUBG) release in June 2021?

Since Krafton is silent about the release date of Battlegrounds Mobile India, mobile gamers in India have turned towards popular PUBG Mobile influencers to get a clearer picture.

The popular streamers did not disappoint fans and gave them enough hope to believe that the game will arrive in June 2021. Here are some of the major hints that these influencers dropped:

1000100111001101011000101 Enjoy — Maxtern (@RealMaxtern) May 27, 2021

A few days ago, famous PUBG Mobile player Maxtern tweeted a binary number and wrote: “Enjoy.”

On converting the binary number to decimal, players found out that it turned out to be 18062021. This “reveal” excited fans as they became sure that Battlegrounds Mobile India will be released on June 18th, 2021.

BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA

Third week of June ❤️💪🏻✌🏻 — Abhijeet Andhare (@GHATAK_official) May 25, 2021

A couple of days before Maxtern’s tweet, TSM Ghatak, another popular PUBG Mobile player, teased that the game will be released in the third week of June. The hint was revealed after one of his tweets crossed the 20K mark.

PUBG Mobile content creators like Ocean Sharma and GodNixon also believe there is a significant possibility for the battle royale title to come out in June 2020.

Looking at all these hints from PUBG Mobile influencers, fans more or less feel that it is likely that Battlegrounds Mobile India will release this month.

Disclaimer: Nothing official has been mentioned about the release date of Battlegrounds Mobile India. All these hints should be taken with a pinch of salt and not as confirmed news.