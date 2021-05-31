Battlegrounds Mobile India teases signature PUBG pan in latest pre-registration post

Battlegrounds Mobile India is the most awaited battle royale game among Indian mobile gamers. However, no official release date for the title has been revealed yet.

But lots of PUBG Mobile players believe that Battlegrounds Mobile India will be released in the third week of June.

Many famous PUBG Mobile players are taking to social media platforms to put forth their assumptions about the release date. Combined with Krafton’s silence and launch date rumors, players can’t wait for the game’s release.

PUBG pan makes appearance in Battlegrounds Mobile India’s Facebook post

Battlegrounds Mobile India’s latest post made players nostalgic as the popular PUBG pan made an appearance. It also featured a cup of coffee in which a motif of a Level 3 helmet from PUBG was spotted.

The following statement was written on the pan:

“WAKE UP, SWIPE, REPEAT? PRE-REGISTER NOW. YOU’RE IN FOR A TREAT”

This was yet another post that encouraged players to pre-register for the battle royale title. Pre-registrations for Battlegrounds Mobile India have already started for Android users, and players can click here to pre-register.

Pre-registrations started on May 18th on the Google Play Store. Krafton has assured players of some exciting pre-registration rewards, which are as follows:

Recon Mask

Recon Outfit

Celebration Expert Title

300 AG

No official date has been revealed regarding iOS pre-registration. Many popular PUBG Mobile content creators are of the opinion that these users will be able to directly download Battlegrounds Mobile India once it is released.

