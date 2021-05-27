All you need to know about Battlegrounds Mobile India (PUBG Mobile) release date, Esports, and Royale Pass

Battle royale fans in India are craving more news regarding Battlegrounds Mobile India. Since it is difficult to get much of a response from Krafton, players are turning to famous PUBG Mobile players with their queries about the game.

Battlegrounds Mobile India's release date

Third week of June ❤️💪🏻✌🏻 — Abhijeet Andhare (@GHATAK_official) May 25, 2021

Every player looking forward to Battlegrounds Mobile India is curious about its launch date. While most players believe that it will be released in June 2021, popular PUBG Mobile player, Abhijeet Andhare, known to fans as Ghatak, gave a “tadka wala hint” regarding the release date. He tweeted that Battlegrounds Mobile India will be released in the third week of June.

A few weeks ago, another PUBG Mobile streamer, Dynamo, revealed that Battlegrounds Mobile India would be released on a single-digit date. The trailer will be released on a double-digit date. Players can check out the video above (from 2:08:45 to 2:09:45).

Esports ecosystem

Players are already aware that Battlegrounds Mobile India will have its Esports ecosystem where Indian players will get the chance to showcase their talent. In one of his YouTube videos, Ghatak said that Krafton would conduct various tournaments to give a platform to Indian mobile gamers.

Another famous PUBG Mobile player, Ocean Sharma, believes that players will see the roadmap regarding Indian-specific tournaments within a month of the game’s release. He also believes there are many in-game events developers are planning to unveil after the launch.

Royale Pass

Some players were worried about the Royale Pass system in Battlegrounds Mobile India. GodNixon, a popular gamer, believes that the system will be the same as that of the global version of PUBG Mobile.

Other revelations

Players will get back their inventories and investments of PUBG Mobile once Battlegrounds Mobile India is launched (Ghatak).

There will be no pre-registration for iOS users, and they will download the game directly (GodNixon).

The size of the game will vary as per resource packs downloaded by players (Ocean Sharma).

Battlegrounds Mobile India will have gyroscope support (GodNixon).

