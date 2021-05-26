Dynamo Gaming shares thoughts on potential Battlegrounds Mobile India Lite

The recent announcements regarding Battlegrounds Mobile India have brought joy to the Battle Royale gaming community of India. Players can expect the Indian version of PUBG Mobile to be released in a few days. However, no official date for the release of Battlegrounds Mobile India has been revealed by Krafton.

Pre-registration for the game has already started on the Google Play Store, and players can click here to pre-register. They will get the following rewards:

Recon Mask

Recon Outfit

Celebration Expert Title

300 AG

Dynamo is confident about Battlegrounds Mobile India Lite

Many PUBG Mobile Lite players are curious to know if there will be a Battlegrounds Mobile India Lite. The lighter version of PUBG Mobile is popular in India as it is compatible with low-end devices.

To answer this query, a popular PUBG Mobile player, Adii Sawant, also known as Dynamo, mentioned that Battlegrounds Mobile India Lite might be on the cards. He stated this while streaming PUBG Mobile on his YouTube channel, Dynamo Gaming, which has over nine million subscribers.

Dynamo further stated that the arrival of a lighter version of Battlegrounds Mobile India depends on India's players' base. Players can check out this video (from 32:30 to 33:05) in the video attached below:

However, the need for a lighter version does not seem so urgent as Battlegrounds Mobile India is compatible with low-end devices. As per the description on the Google Play Store, it was clearly stated that:

"BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA recommended system requirements: Android 5.1.1 or above and at least 2 GB RAM memory."

Dynamo also hinted at a possible release date for Battlegrounds Mobile India in the video above (2:08:45 to 2:09:45). He mentioned that the trailer for the game would be released on a double-digit date, followed by the battle royale title that will be released on a single-digit date.

