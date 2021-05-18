PUBG Mobile Lite players elated as Battlegrounds Mobile India confirmed to be compatible with low-end Android devices

Now that pre-registrations for Battlegrounds Mobile India have already started, players can head over to the Google Play Store and get themselves pre-registered using this link. They are also curious to know about the device requirements of the title, which users can view in the above link.
Krafton is also offering pre-registration rewards to players:
- Recon Mask
- Recon Outfit
- Celebration Expert Title
- 300 AG
Pre-registration for Battlegrounds Mobile India is only available for Indian mobile gamers. The game will also come up with exclusive in-game events and outfits aimed at the Indian audience.
Note: When it comes to pre-registrations for Battlegrounds Mobile India, nothing has been mentioned about its availability to iOS mobile gamers.
PUBG Mobile Lite players happy as they can use Battlegrounds Mobile India
One of the most significant advantages of PUBG Mobile Lite was its compatibility with low-end Android devices. After reading the Google Play Store description, PUBG Mobile Lite players heaved a sigh of relief as Battlegrounds Mobile India is compatible with phones having memory as low as 2 GB RAM.
"BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA recommended system requirements: Android 5.1.1 or above and at least 2 GB RAM memory."
Here are a few Twitter reactions:
It is evident from the above tweets that low-end smartphone owners are happy as they can run Battlegrounds Mobile India on their Androids. Hopefully, the game will come with a Lightweight Installation function that will ensure that it does not take up much storage space.
But nothing much can be said about the storage space as Battlegrounds Mobile India has not been released yet. Once it is launched, players will know for sure about the size of the battle royale title.
