PUBG Mobile Lite players elated as Battlegrounds Mobile India confirmed to be compatible with low-end Android devices

Now that pre-registrations for Battlegrounds Mobile India have already started, players can head over to the Google Play Store and get themselves pre-registered using this link. They are also curious to know about the device requirements of the title, which users can view in the above link.

Krafton is also offering pre-registration rewards to players:

Recon Mask

Recon Outfit

Celebration Expert Title

300 AG

Pre-registration for Battlegrounds Mobile India is only available for Indian mobile gamers. The game will also come up with exclusive in-game events and outfits aimed at the Indian audience.

Note: When it comes to pre-registrations for Battlegrounds Mobile India, nothing has been mentioned about its availability to iOS mobile gamers.

PUBG Mobile Lite players happy as they can use Battlegrounds Mobile India

One of the most significant advantages of PUBG Mobile Lite was its compatibility with low-end Android devices. After reading the Google Play Store description, PUBG Mobile Lite players heaved a sigh of relief as Battlegrounds Mobile India is compatible with phones having memory as low as 2 GB RAM.

"BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA recommended system requirements: Android 5.1.1 or above and at least 2 GB RAM memory."

Here are a few Twitter reactions:

The Size Of Battlegrounds Mobile India mentioned to be 610 MB.

Requirements Are: Android 5.1.1 Or Above & At Least 2 GB Memory. !❤️🔥#battlegroundmobileindia — Ramesh ! MB - VJ 🔥! (@RameshRams112) May 18, 2021

#BATTLEGROUNDSMOBILEINDIA

Good news for low ram users this requires 2 GB ram !!! pic.twitter.com/mi0qh4HpUa — KunalJain_official (@jainkunal1905) May 18, 2021

PUBG MOBILE coming back as #battlegroundsmobileindia



Le 2/3 GB RAM users : pic.twitter.com/bFML4WWXqK — Sajjan Ladka 🏴‍☠️ (@sajjanladka) May 6, 2021

The game will work on mobiles that have Android 5.1.1 or higher and min 2GB RAM #battlegroundmobileindia #BATTLEGROUNDSMOBILEINDIA #PUBGMobile #pubgmobileindia #BGMI — Sulabh Puri (@sulabhpuri) May 18, 2021

@PUBG @PUBGMOBILE @PUBG_Support @PUBGEsports

Please Support The 2GB RAM Mobile Gamers For The Upcoming Battlegrounds Mobile India as This the Only Hope For The 2GB Ram Players... This Is A Huge Request From Many 2GB RAM Players. So Please Help Us#BATTLEGROUNDSMOBILEINDIA — MYLTA GAMERS INDIA (@MyltaGamers_Off) May 17, 2021

#BGMI now can run on 2GB RAM and above phones and Android 5.1.1 & above..#battlegroundsmobileindia — Rafee Shaik (@TechFactsRafee) May 14, 2021

Requirements for Pre Registration:-

BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA recommended system requirements: Android 5.1.1 or above and at least 2 GB RAM memory. — Gametube 🇮🇳 (@GametubeI) May 18, 2021

• Requires a stable internet connection



• BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA recommended system requirements : Android 5.1.1 or above and at least 2 GB memory

Game Size 610 MB — Frozen0reo (@ChiranjeevDeka9) May 14, 2021

It is evident from the above tweets that low-end smartphone owners are happy as they can run Battlegrounds Mobile India on their Androids. Hopefully, the game will come with a Lightweight Installation function that will ensure that it does not take up much storage space.

But nothing much can be said about the storage space as Battlegrounds Mobile India has not been released yet. Once it is launched, players will know for sure about the size of the battle royale title.

