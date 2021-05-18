Battlegrounds Mobile India (PUBG) Pre-registrations Play Store link now open: How to register and other details

The pre-registration phase for Battlegrounds Mobile India has finally begun, to the delight of PUBG Mobile fans across India.

Players can now head over to the Google Play Store to pre-register for the game.

Battlegrounds Mobile India (PUBG) Pre-registrations

Players who pre-register for Battlegrounds Mobile India will get a number of exciting rewards

As promised by Krafton, the pre-registration for Battlegrounds Mobile India has gone live today.

Players can follow the steps given below to get themselves pre-registered for the game:

Players can go to the Google Play Store and search for Battlegrounds Mobile India. Alternatively, they can click on this link to be redirected to the Google Play Store page of the game. Players will then need to click on the green “Pre-Register” button. Players can click the “OK” or “Install when available” option. In the latter case, Battlegrounds Mobile India will be automatically downloaded to the player's device once it is launched.

Pre-registration rewards

Players who pre-register for Battlegrounds Mobile India will get the following rewards when the game is released:

Recon Mask

Recon Outfit

Celebration Expert Title

300 AG

Battlegrounds Mobile India is powered by Unreal Engine 4, which will ensure excellent graphics to enhance the in-game battle royale experience.

The game will also bring a series of new features that are unique to the Indian gaming audience.

Device requirements

As per the Google Play Store description for Battlegrounds Mobile India, the device requirements for the game are as follows:

Android 5.1.1 or above and at least 2 GB RAM memory.

