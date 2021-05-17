As Indian Battle Royale mobile gamers gear up for the upcoming Battlegrounds Mobile India, a sudden leak on the internet is making the rounds. The leak suggests that information regarding the Battle Royale game can already be accessed in the Google Play Store.

Battlegrounds Mobile India (PUBG) appears on Google Play Store for some users

Some mobile gamers happened to stumble upon Battlegrounds Mobile India while searching for the game on the Google Play Store. Neither the Pre-Register option, nor the Download Option is displayed.

The Google Play Store page for Battlegrounds Mobile India only displays the description of the game, along with the following message:

“Parental controls restrict downloading of this item”

The description of Battlegrounds Mobile India is eerily similar to the global version of PUBG Mobile. Nothing specific was mentioned about the exclusive events and in-game cosmetics for Indian mobile gamers that the game might come up with.

Battlegrounds Mobile India Logo and Play Store Leaks.#IndiaKaBattlegrounds pic.twitter.com/mKjzm35szR — Bhanu Syal (@IM_Bhanuu) May 14, 2021

One of the pictures given on the Google Play Store page read “WELCOME TO PUBG MOBILE INDIA.” There were other pictures which highlighted that the game will not take up much storage space due to Lightweight Installation function.

No one knows how legit the Google Play Store page for Battlegrounds Mobile India is. While the authenticity of the description and the pictures remain a mystery, a silver lining presents itself as the players can pre-register for Battlegrounds Mobile India tomorrow.

Battlegrounds Mobile India will be available for pre-registration from May 18th, 2021

When the pre-registration for the game rolls out, players can find out for sure if the leak is a legit one or not. Pre-registration is for Indian mobile gamers only, and players who pre-register will get exciting pre-registration rewards as assured by Krafton.

