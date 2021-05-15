When and how to pre-register for Battlegrounds Mobile India on Android devices

The news surrounding pre-registrations for Battlegrounds Mobile India has cheered up battle royale enthusiasts in India. The pre-registrations for the title is all set to start on May 18th, 2021.

PUBG Mobile was banned back in September 2020 due to security reasons, and ever since, players have been looking forward to an Indian version of the game. To ensure better security, Krafton assured them that their data would be safely stored on servers in India and Singapore only.

How to pre-register for Battlegrounds Mobile India on Android devices

Players need to follow the steps given below if they want to do so:

They need to open the Google Play Store and search for "Battlegrounds Mobile India." Users have to click on the green "Pre-register" button. They can also opt for the "Install automatically" option, which will ensure that Battlegrounds Mobile India gets downloaded immediately after it becomes available.

Players who pre-register for Battlegrounds Mobile India will get exclusive pre-registration rewards, as assured by Krafton. The pre-registrations will be exclusively for Indian mobile gamers.

TSM Ghatak also provided more information regarding Battlegrounds Mobile India

Famous PUBG Mobile player and coach for TSM-Entity's PUBG Mobile roster, Ghatak, also shed some light regarding the pre-registration rewards for Battlegrounds Mobile India. He believes that players would get gifts that can range from Unknown Cash (UC) to exciting skins.

To get players even more excited about the game, Krafton released a pre-registrations teaser for Battlegrounds Mobile India. Players can check out the 17-second-long clip below:

No word on how iOS users would pre-register has been revealed by Krafton. Players can, however, expect the game to arrive soon on the Apple App Store.

The official date for the release of Battlegrounds Mobile India has also not been shared. However, the internet is rife with speculation, especially after recent developments.

Suffice to say, gamers have to be patient till an official communication is done regarding the same.