PUBG Mobile players predict release date of Battlegrounds Mobile India after latest Facebook post

Battlegrounds Mobile India is the most-awaited game in the battle royale mobile gaming community of India. It has been months since the PUBG Mobile ban in India, and fans have been waiting with bated breath for the Indian version of the game to be released.

The closest that fans came to the release date was when Aditya "Dynamo" Sawant, a famous PUBG Mobile player, announced while streaming (between the timestamp 2:08:45 and 2:09:45 in the above video) that the trailer of the title will be released on a double-digit date, followed by the game’s release on a single-digit date.

Krafton, the developer of Battlegrounds Mobile India, came up with a teaser for the game and posted a logo-reveal clip. The 10-second-long teaser basically displayed the message "COMING SOON."

The logo reveal was a little more detailed, incorporating the colors of the national flag to make it more appealing to the Indian audience.

PUBG Mobile players think Battlegrounds Mobile India could release sometime next month

The internet is rife with speculation regarding the release date of Battlegrounds Mobile India, and the latest post by the officials has added fuel to the fire. It was put up on the official Facebook page of the game and has made fans excited about the title.

BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA is expected to launch on 10th June. As you can see in the poster the helmet and it is looking like solar eclipse. The solar eclipse in is on 10th June 2021#battlegroundmobileindia @AmreliaRuhez @stufflistings pic.twitter.com/5d9uh1Z7WJ — Nayeem (@Naayeeeeeeeem) May 9, 2021

Today Battleground Mobile India YouTube handle shared this post. And we can clearly see that level three helmet is hiding the Sun, so can we expect BGMI on 10th June as Solar Eclipse gonna happen on 10th June..#battlegroundmobileindia #IndiaKaBattlegrounds #BGMI pic.twitter.com/NxjvTmIb0U — TECH BLOOGER (@TechBlooger) May 9, 2021

So, BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA aka PUBG MOBILE INDIA will be releasing most likely on June 10th. They hinted in their YouTube community post with level 3 helmet looks like Solar Eclipse. RT's appreciated!#BGMI #PUBG #PUBGMOBILE #PUBGMOBILEINDIA pic.twitter.com/2FJq2tSlDY — Rudhra Nandu (@rudhranandu) May 9, 2021

Image via Battlegrounds Mobile India, Facebook

The similarity between the post and the upcoming solar eclipse made few fans guess the release date in the comments section. Since the solar eclipse will occur on June 10th, many fans speculated that Battlegrounds Mobile India would be released on the same day.

Players should not have high expectations as this might be a simple coincidence. While this theory is exciting, no official word about the release date has been revealed.

