News surrounding Battlegrounds Mobile India over the past few days has made players even more inquisitive about the date of release. South Korean gaming company Krafton officially revealed the name of the Indian version of PUBG Mobile, by putting up a website and changing the name of the game on YouTube and Facebook.

Extra precautions were taken by Krafton to ensure that player data is safely stored. The information of the players will be stored on servers in India and Singapore. This was revealed in the privacy policy of Battlegrounds Mobile India.

Battlegrounds Mobile India (PUBG Mobile) release date yet to be announced as official logo and teasers are released

Official logo of Battlegrounds Mobile India

The developers of Battlegrounds Mobile India unveiled the title’s official logo a couple of days ago. This was done on the game’s official YouTube channel, which has 3.38 million subscribers.

The video had a pumping background score and a handful of cool effects which accentuated the name of the game. The tri-color logo features the colors of the Indian flag to make it more appealing to players.

A teaser for Battlegrounds Mobile India was also released. The 10-second-long clip just showed the “COMING SOON” message with the theme of PUBG Mobile playing in the background.

With the release of a teaser and a logo, PUBG Mobile fans in India are getting restless for the game’s release. Before Battlegrounds Mobile India is officially launched, it will have pre-registration for Indian mobile gamers only. Neither the date for pre-registration, nor the date of release of Battlegrounds Mobile India has been officially revealed by Krafton.

