Battlegrounds Mobile India official privacy policy revealed, game data to be stored in India and Singapore

PUBG Mobile India, now referred to as Battlegrounds Mobile India, has been at the apex of the battle royale news in the mobile gaming community for quite some months now. Players have been waiting for the game's release ever since the Indian version of PUBG Mobile was announced way back in November 2020.

The unexpected change in the name was revealed when the YouTube URL was changed to www.youtube.com/c/battlegroundsmobilein, and the username in Facebook pages became "BattlegroundsMobileIN."

A Discord message on the PUBG Mobile India server was also published by the server manager, which mentioned:

"We would like to inform @everyone that the links to the official Facebook page and YouTube channel of PUBG MOBILE INDIA have been updated."

Battlegrounds Mobile India official privacy policy revealed

Here are the new changes to the privacy policy and terms of service of Battlegrounds Mobile India for under age users via the official website.



As fans waited for an official announcement, the privacy policy and the terms of service for Battlegrounds Mobile India were revealed. Here are two important points worth noting:

KRAFTON Inc. mentioned the information they collect, which can be categorized into three categories:

Information collected directly from you

Information collected automatically

Information collected from third parties

If the information is collected automatically, Battlegrounds Mobile India will collect the OS version, browser type and settings, IP address, and the players’ browser behavior while using the site and/or services.

Under the heading “International Data Transfers,” it was mentioned:

"Your personal information will be stored and processed on servers located in India and Singapore. […] In the event of transfer to another country or region, we will take steps to ensure that your information receives the same level of protection as if it remained in India."

Since PUBG Mobile was banned in India due to compromised security, the above statement guarantees that the information of Battlegrounds Mobile India players will be protected and stored with care.

Players can read the full Privacy Policy here.

Players can read the full Terms of Service here.

No official date for the release of Battlegrounds Mobile India has been mentioned yet, but players can expect it to be released soon.

