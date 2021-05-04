PUBG Mobile launch date in India still unclear; fans await official announcement

Much to the disappointment of battle royale fans, PUBG Mobile and PUBG Mobile Lite were banned in India, along with 116 other Chinese apps, due to security reasons last year. This decision was announced by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology in early September.

The news about a possible Indian version of PUBG Mobile came to light when the developers announced it in November. Since then, fans have been ardently waiting for PUBG Mobile India’s release.

A few days ago, the official YouTube handle of PUBG Mobile India uploaded four old clips featuring famous PUBG Mobile players Dynamo, Jonathan, and Kroten, before removing them shortly after. While some fans were confused, others regarded it as a publicity stunt.

A new leak recently suggested that the name PUBG Mobile India might be changed to Battlegrounds Mobile India. The above post also indicated that a new video might be on the cards.

“India Recall Campaign Motion_v02.mp4” is the file name of the video, as per the post. While players waited for more information, they noticed that the username on Facebook became ‘BattlegroundsMobileIN.’ The YouTube handle URL was also changed to www.youtube.com/c/battlegroundsmobilein.

PUBG Mobile launch date in India still unclear; fans await an official announcement

It has been months since there was any official update regarding the release of PUBG Mobile India. As per a cryptic message from Dynamo, players can expect the game’s trailer to come out on a double-digit date and the game to be released on a single-digit date.

Players can check out the video (from 2:08:45 to 2:09:45) where he revealed the same:

Moreover, with the IPL (Indian Premier League) getting suspended in India due to the current Covid-19 situation, fans are becoming even more impatient about the game’s release.

Here are a few Twitter reactions:

Now it's time to launch Battlegrounds Mobile India 😛 #PubgMobile https://t.co/7nGqfwEkXQ — JP SINGH (@jpsinghx) May 4, 2021

@PUBGMOBILE_IN Pubg Mobile India kab aayega — Prajwal Malekar (@PrajwalMalekar1) May 4, 2021

@PMOIndia @narendramodi sir as you know @IPL is postponed for indefinitely time.

Now there is no such options for us; Unemployed graduates for passing our time and staying at home in this crucial time, so it is humble request to please allow @PUBGMOBILE_IN to be launched in India — shakuniMAMA (@AmirGond007) May 4, 2021

Did @PUBGMOBILE got their approval from Yogi nath?



The addictive game is set to make a comeback in India, but being renamed to #Battlegrounds Mobile India #pubgmobileindia #Pubg #BGMI

Can we call it #Bubg😂🤣 — !Joey 🥪 (@Ekbyte) May 4, 2021

@PUBGMOBILE Lunch the PUBG MOBILE INDIA as soon as possible because the #IPL 2021 has been suspended and most of people have lost their jobs and this time they're free because government is not going provide job or any financial help... — DSTX (@ds9611985) May 4, 2021

Jindagi vese hi itni interesting chalri thi uppar se shubha shubha ek news mil gyi

..... IPL is suspended ! 🙂

.

.

mai kya kehra tha ki pubg India kab aara ha fir ? 😂#IPL #iplcancel #iplsuspended #ipl2021 #pubgmobileindia #Trending — Rudra Pratap Singh (@RudraPr82378146) May 4, 2021

@PUBGMOBILE_IN release date pubg mobile in india plzz 🇮🇳🇮🇳 — Balu (@Balu41919246) May 3, 2021

#BoloGuruji

Pubg mobile india official release date ?? — Arun Suthar (@ArunSut39031228) May 2, 2021

