PUBG Mobile India fans have been ardently waiting for its release for a long time. The ban on the global version of PUBG Mobile by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology crushed the spirits of Battle Royale fans in India back in September 2020.
Naturally, when players were notified about four trailers uploaded by PUBG Mobile India yesterday, they rekindled expectations of the game’s release. However, these trailers were deleted shortly after its release, leaving fans confused. Luckily some fans were able to view these trailers.
Lately, the release of PUBG Mobile India has been making rounds on the internet due to a cryptic message revealed by Dynamo in a YouTube video (2:08:45 to 2:09:45 in the above video).
Dynamo is a PUBG Mobile enthusiast and a famous YouTuber with 9.25 million subscribers. His message revealed that the trailer for PUBG Mobile India would be released on a double-digit date, followed by the game’s release on a single-digit date.
Players who missed the videos need not get upset as they were the same ones uploaded in November 2020. The videos featured famous PUBG Mobile players, Dynamo, Jonathan, and Kroten.
Players can check out one of the deleted videos here:
PUBG Mobile India players hopeful of game’s release after accidental trailer upload
While most fans are becoming impatient by the day as they have no clue about PUBG Mobile India’s release date, some mobile gamers got mad as officials deleted the trailers.
Some fans took the situation lightly and made fun of the game.
While most Battle Royale enthusiasts are hopeful that PUBG Mobile India will be released soon, some have lost hope for the game’s early release.
