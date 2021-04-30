PUBG Mobile India fans have been ardently waiting for its release for a long time. The ban on the global version of PUBG Mobile by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology crushed the spirits of Battle Royale fans in India back in September 2020.

Also read: “Will there be a PUBG Mobile Lite India?”: Fans ask developers if a unique version of the game will release anytime soon

Naturally, when players were notified about four trailers uploaded by PUBG Mobile India yesterday, they rekindled expectations of the game’s release. However, these trailers were deleted shortly after its release, leaving fans confused. Luckily some fans were able to view these trailers.

Lately, the release of PUBG Mobile India has been making rounds on the internet due to a cryptic message revealed by Dynamo in a YouTube video (2:08:45 to 2:09:45 in the above video).

Dynamo is a PUBG Mobile enthusiast and a famous YouTuber with 9.25 million subscribers. His message revealed that the trailer for PUBG Mobile India would be released on a double-digit date, followed by the game’s release on a single-digit date.

Players who missed the videos need not get upset as they were the same ones uploaded in November 2020. The videos featured famous PUBG Mobile players, Dynamo, Jonathan, and Kroten.

Also read: 5 best games to play while players wait for PUBG Mobile Indian version

Players can check out one of the deleted videos here:

Advertisement

#pubgmobileindia #PUBGNEWSTATE #pubgmobile2 #PUBGMOBILE #PUBG_MOBILE #pubgmobileindia

Yesterday @PUBGMOBILE_IN upload video on their YouTube channel at 5:26pm about announcement of pubg Mobil India coming soon, but later on they private that video very quickly but I recorded pic.twitter.com/NpfKQ105KA — gAuraV Singh (@gAuraVS50117601) April 29, 2021

PUBG Mobile India players hopeful of game’s release after accidental trailer upload

While most fans are becoming impatient by the day as they have no clue about PUBG Mobile India’s release date, some mobile gamers got mad as officials deleted the trailers.

Kya hai yee ?🤔

Kya PUBG Mobile india sach mai aaraha hai ?🤔

Kya tha yee ?🤔

Thodi time keliye aaya our chala gaya ?🤔

क्या फीरसे मोतका आतांक होणे वाला है ?

Guys what is this ? #pubgmobileindia #PUBGMOBILE @GHATAK_official @PUBGMOBILE_IN

Everyone is confused ?🤔 pic.twitter.com/KbiFOxX8XL — M.A.Y.U.R (@iam_MayurJedhe) April 29, 2021

Advertisement

@PMOIndia why PUBG Mobile India is not being launched — Ravi raj (@arushraj571) April 29, 2021

We need Pubg mobile india — Vijay Subramaniam 🐝 (@vijay_srn) April 29, 2021

Pubg Mobile India Coming Or Wot?? — Gyan chand Jain (@billugyanchand1) April 29, 2021

@PUBGMOBILE_IN HO KYA RHA HAI ?



WHY PUBG MOBILE INDIA NOT COMING?

We are still waiting from last year? pic.twitter.com/VQr0hVPr22 — mr__viper__11_ (@mrviper113) April 29, 2021

Some fans took the situation lightly and made fun of the game.

Advertisement

Apex legend mobile ki testing kya chalu ho gai Pubg mobile India line me aa gaya 😂#pubgmobileindia — _mr_classic__ (@mrclass06790001) April 30, 2021

Pubg mobile india Just released teaser and deleted it 😂😂😂 what they are trying to prove? #pubgmobileindia #Pubgmindia #Pubgmobile — Neel 🇮🇳 (@Nickxx__) April 29, 2021

No pubg mobile india

🤡

Ahhaaaaaaa kukkkuuuuu ahaaaa — Sid (@ShhhsecrettTttt) April 29, 2021

While most Battle Royale enthusiasts are hopeful that PUBG Mobile India will be released soon, some have lost hope for the game’s early release.

PUBG Mobile INDIA uploaded teaser by mistake and made it private.

😁Date aa rhi hai…… — Maxtern (@RealMaxtern) April 29, 2021

Advertisement

Ha Pubg Mobile India aa raha hai — Techno__GamingYT (@Yathart97671155) April 30, 2021

PUBG Mobile INDIA uploaded teaser by mistake and made it private.

😁Release date may be on the way. — Tahir Mirza (@TahirMi61776037) April 29, 2021

Someone: pubg mobile India k channel pe jo hua uske baare mein kya socha hai



Me : Maine sochna bndh kr diya hai #Hope #nohype — Wardom Gaming (@wardomgaming) April 30, 2021

Please come back in india 💔🙏🏻💔 — VANSH (@crazyforkareena) April 30, 2021

Advertisement

1/3 about pubg mobile india Trailer

Right @PUBGMOBILE ❤

2/3 about pubg mobile india release date❤❤

The Fans Are waiting for you.... please come back soon❤

I want to make Career on This.

I m season 2 player stops at season 13 @PUBGMOBILE please come back — Aman Ansari (@ig_aman_zaid) April 29, 2021

Pubg mobile india aaah yeeee — Om Kokate (@OmKokate6) April 29, 2021

Also read: 5 best Battle Royale games to play while players wait for PUBG Mobile India