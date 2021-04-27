PUBG Mobile India has been in the news ever since its announcement. Recently, famous PUBG Mobile player, Dynamo hinted in a video that PUBG Mobile India’s trailer will be released on a double-digit date and also that the title will come out on a single-digit date, which got fans even more excited.

Indian mobile gamers have been waiting a long time for the release of PUBG Mobile India, and no news about its release date has been revealed till now. While players wait, they can check out some similar games listed below.

All New Pubg Mobile Coming To India pic.twitter.com/OevvtMT5rJ — PUBG MOBILE INDIA (@PUBGM_INDIA) November 14, 2020

5 best Battle Royale games to play while players wait for PUBG Mobile India

#1 - Call of Duty: Mobile

Image via CNet

This is probably the best time for players to check out COD Mobile, as Season 3: Tokyo Escape just rolled out.This update has introduced new weapons, maps, and skins in the game.

🌸 Season 3: Tokyo Escape is locked, loaded, and has deployed!



🎫 New Battle Pass

🗺 Oasis & Coastal

💥 PP19 Bizon

👨 Hidora Kai - The Boss

👩 Zero - Escape

& many more!



🆕 The new season is NOW LIVE in #CODMobile! pic.twitter.com/vl4oI7dkRq — Call of Duty: Mobile (@PlayCODMobile) April 17, 2021

Like PUBG Mobile, COD Mobile also offers battle royale matches where 100 players land in a battleground and fight for survival. The game is highly appreciated for its cinematic graphics.

Download it from here.

#2 - Garena Free Fire – World Series

Image via WallpaperAccess

Like COD Mobile, Free Fire also came up with an update a while back. The OB27 update remastered one of its Battle Royale maps and introduced a new weapon, Kord.

Free Fire focuses on quick battle royale matches, which last for around 10 minutes and can have up to 50 players. Like PUBG Mobile, players will have to search for weapons as soon as they land.

Download it from here.

#3 - Cover Fire: Offline Shooting Games

Image via AppRiver4you pawan (YouTube)

Like PUBG Mobile, this title also has a good arsenal of weapons that players can use to destroy enemies. In this title, players will be assigned exciting missions.

The game also offers challenging single-player campaigns that players can enjoy offline. Cover Fire has easy controls and is compatible with low-end devices.

Download it from here.

#4 - ScarFall – The Royale Combat

Image via Pinterest

This is another battle royale game that is becoming popular on mobile gaming platforms. The title has a good collection of vehicles that players can use to navigate as in PUBG Mobile.

Players can equip their guns with a variety of scopes to improve their aim. Mobile gamers can use two primary weapons and one secondary weapon to shoot enemies.

Download it from here.

#5 - Battle Royale 3D – Warrior63

Image via Uptodown (YouTube)

This game offers players a 4 km*4 km battle royale map, which covers multiple terrains like land, mountain, sea, etc. The matches of this title last for around 15 minutes.

Like PUBG Mobile, the game has various weapons like Submachine guns and Snipers for players can use. The new weapon control system makes the gameplay smoother.

Download it from here.

Disclaimer: This list reflects the personal views of the writer. As there are many games available, it is an individual's choice to play one or the other according to his/her preference.

