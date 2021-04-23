5 best Battle Royale games like PUBG Mobile for kids

PUBG Mobile is one of the games dominating the battle royale mobile gaming world. The title has realistic graphics and is appreciated for its gameplay by fans all over the world.

The action-packed matches of PUBG Mobile might be a little scary for kids. They can instead choose the following BR games, which are more light-hearted and fun to play.

Also read: 5 best games like PUBG Mobile for Android devices in April 2021

Five best battle royale alternatives to PUBG Mobile for kids

These are some of the best such titles:

#1 - Zooba: Free-for-all Zoo Combat Battle Royale Games

Image via Game Hamster (YouTube)

Players will have to step into the shoes of cute animal characters in this fun title. They can win prizes and also upgrade their characters with the progress of the game.

The ultimate goal of players in Zooba will be to survive till the end, much like PUBG Mobile. The title has a rating of 4.1 stars on the Google Play Store.

Advertisement

Download it from here

#2 - Battlelands Royale

Image via nickatnyte (YouTube)

Battlelands Royale also has a collection of cute animated characters that players can choose from. The matches are much shorter than PUBG Mobile and can have 32 players only.

Players can pick up guns like mini-guns, assault rifles, etc., to defeat enemies. Supply drops are also provided to players from where they can loot powerful weapons and gears essential for survival.

Download it from here

#3 - Warriors.io – Battle Royale Action

Image via Hot Games Unlimited (YouTube)

Advertisement

Like PUBG Mobile, this title is also a Battle Royale game. Warriors.io has a collection of 50 weapons and offers 68 brawlers that players can unlock.

The animated characters and weapons will be a great source of entertainment for kids. This title can be downloaded for free and has a rating of 4.3 stars on the Google Play Store.

Download it from here

Also read: 5 best games like PUBG Mobile with optimal graphics

#4 - Rocket Royale

Image via Amazon.in

Rocket Royale takes a fun twist on the traditional BR matches. Instead of just surviving till the end, players will have to escape the island by building a rocket with the items available.

Players will have to defeat enemies trying to jeopardize their efforts and defend themselves while building the rocket. Like PUBG Mobile, this game also revolves around shooting and survival.

Download it from here

#5 - PIXEL’S UNKNOWN BATTLE GROUND

Advertisement

Image via Amazon.in

This game has a collection of pixel guns and multi-barrel guns that players can use to shoot enemies. Like PUBG Mobile, players will have to watch out for the shrinking safe zone while fighting enemies.

The title comes with the feature of auto-shooting, which makes it easier for kids to play. PIXEL’S UNKNOWN BATTLE GROUND has a rating of 4.2 stars and is compatible with low-end devices.

Download it from here

Also read: 5 best games like PUBG Mobile for PCs in April 2021

Disclaimer: This list reflects the personal views of the writer. As there are many games available, it is an individual’s choice to play one or the other according to his/her preference.