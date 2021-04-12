5 best games like PUBG Mobile for Android devices in April 2021

PUBG Mobile is one of the best battle royale titles that mobile gamers all around the world appreciate. In a Battle Royale match, a total of 100 players land on a hostile island and fight to be the last person/team standing.

PUBG Mobile is widely appreciated for its realistic graphics and immersive sound effects. If players want to try out similar games, they can take a look at the list below.

Five best PUBG Mobile alternatives in April 2021

These are some of the best such games for Android devices:

#1 - Call of Duty: Mobile

Image via Game and Movie - blogger

The span and the total number of people in a Battle Royale match in COD Mobile are similar to PUBG Mobile. The game has a good arsenal of weapons that players can use to end their enemies.

The game also offers a multiplayer mode where players can enjoy match types like Search and Destroy, Domination, etc. The cinematic graphics of this title makes the gaming experience better.

Download it from here

#2 - Garena Free Fire – The Cobra

Image via Free Fire Mania

PUBG Mobile and Free Fire are often compared mainly because both are famous battle royale games. The matches in the latter last about 15 minutes each, and there are 50 players in total.

This title comes up with exciting updates and redeem codes, giving players access to new skins and features. Speaking of skins, Free Fire has an abundance of quirky skins that players can use.

Download it from here

#3 - Battle Royale 3D: Warrior63

Image via Review Mobile Games (YouTube)

The gameplay of this title is quite similar to PUBG Mobile. The best aspects of this game are that it is compatible with low-end Android devices and takes up less storage space.

Battle Royale matches in Battle Royale 3D last about 15 minutes. The map of the game covers an area of 4x4km, and players must remember to stay away from the Poison Circle.

Download it from here

#4 - Free survival: fire battlegrounds

Image via Nice Gamer (YouTube)

Like PUBG Mobile, this game is also about survival and shooting. Players need to land on a battleground and get their hands on essential supplies and necessary weapons to protect themselves from enemies.

Free survival: fire battlegrounds can also be played when players do not have access to the internet. They can pick the interesting story mode in this case.

Download it from here

#5 - Cover Fire: Offline Shooting Games

Image via AppRiver4you pawan (YouTube)

The realistic guns offered by this title will surely remind players of the weapons of PUBG Mobile. Those who love to snipe will have fun taking part in the Online Sniper Tournaments hosted by this game.

Players can also choose to play Cover Fire without an internet connection. They can opt for the single-player campaigns in the story mode, which are segregated into 12 chapters.

Download it from here

Disclaimer: This list reflects the personal views of the writer. As there are many games available, it is an individual's choice to play one or the other according to his/her preference.

