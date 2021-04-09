PUBG Mobile has garnered a lot of fans all over the world ever since it was released. The Battle Royale game comes up with exciting updates from time to time that will bring in new features to the game.

PUBG Mobile players are quite fond of their usernames and many players are always trying to make it both attractive and catchy. Most of the names in the game are stylish as players use different fonts and symbols.

As soon as players sign up for PUBG Mobile, they are asked to choose a username. Sometimes, new players do not pay attention at that time and agree to whatever name PUBG Mobile suggests. However, players can change their name later if they are not happy with the original one.

Players must remember that changing names on PUBG Mobile will cost them money. Players will have to purchase a Rename Card and then paste the name of their choice on the Rename Card to change the name successfully.

Due to the absence of cool symbols in Android and iOS keyboards, players have often opted for websites to decorate their name or for suggestions. They can check out a few good ones like: nickfinder.com, fortnite.freefire-name.com, etc.

30 best stylish names for PUBG Mobile in April 2021

These are thirty of the most stylish names that PUBG Mobile can try out:

1. 『ֆɨʟɛռȶ ӄɨʟʟɛʀ』

2. Miss 𝕱orτ𝕦ήe

3. ₮ⱧɆ_₳₱ⱤłⱠł₳₦_𓊈ǤU͢͢͢Y𓊉

4. ༺J@KER༻

5. Tђe PreteŇder

6. Ⲙagiᄃgµψ Ⲙagen†a

7. SeŇøri𝕥α

8. ฿eαsτ Iηɔคℝηคτe

9. Ear†ђ M𝖊†aℓ

10. EאՇєг๓เภคՇoг

11. Wrê¢kêr

12. Ƥredatør

13. H𝖆r𝔪𐍉nℽ Ge𝔪

14. WᎥήήΣr

15. Eҍ𝑜Ňy

16. 丹ʝⱥx

17. Airєร

18. ❅𝕀𝕧𝕠𝕣𝕪❅

19. B𝓊††eяCนp

20. Heяcule$

21. Dyภสϻiτe

22. 𝓓𝓮𝓪𝓽𝓱 𝓜𝓮𝓽𝓪𝓵🎼

23. ⁣𓆩Ⲙℝs 𝕱uŇղℽboภes

24. NeЩbie❥

25. Bʀokəŋ Aŋgəl

26. ℭ𝔩𝔞𝔫 ℜ𝔞𝔫𝔤𝔢𝔯

27. Ⲙutant ฿𐍉y

28. Va℘𝔢 Gø∂

29. CAⲘやEℜ

30. 𝓥𝓮𝔁𝓸𝓻𝓹𝓱𝓲𝓾𝓼

