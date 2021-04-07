PUBG Mobile requires no separate introduction when it comes to the world of Battle Royale mobile games. Aside from Battle Royale matches, the game also offers cool modes that players can enjoy.

PUBG Mobile is widely appreciated for its realistic graphics. Even if most of the following games in the list do not have graphics as great as PUBG Mobile, they are still worth enjoying.

5 best games like PUBG Mobile with optimal graphics

These are five of the best games like PUBG Mobile with optimal graphics:

1. Call of Duty: Mobile

Image via Mobile Mode Gaming

The Battle Royale mode of this massively famous multiplayer title is a lot like PUBG Mobile. In a Battle Royale match, a total of 100 players land on a battlefield and fight for their survival.

The game has a good arsenal of powerful weapons that players can use to put an end to their enemies. Call of Duty: Mobile is appreciated for its cinematic graphics and intense sound effects.

Download it from here.

2. Garena Free Fire – The Cobra

Image via Free Fire Mania

Many mobile gamers are of the opinion that Free Fire is one of the best Battle Royale games. The title comes with updates and offers a wide variety of skins and accessories to its players.

The title also has a pool of characters from which players can pick one as per the choice. Battle Royale matches last for about 10-15 minutes where there are 50 players in total.

Download it from here.

3. ScarFall: The Royale Combat

Image via Uptodown (YouTube)

Like PUBG Mobile, this is also a Battle Royale title with exciting matches for its players. There are many vehicles like trains, helicopters, cars, etc. that can be used to travel around the map.

Players can also enjoy solo and team death matches in this title. The best part about the game is that it is compatible with low-end devices and can be enjoyed without an internet connection.

Download it from here.

4. Warface: Global Operations – Shooting game (FPS)

Image via Rocco (YouTube)

There are many dynamic PvP battles that players can enjoy in this military themed game. Like PUBG Mobile, players have the option to form their own squads of four and enjoy matches together.

Warface: Global Operations offers over 20 mini-events and 4 game modes that players can enjoy. Players can customize over 200 types of weapons and equipment.

Download it from here.

5. DEAD TRIGGER 2 – Zombie Survival Shooter

Image via MADFINGER Games (YouTube)

This title will surely remind players of the exciting zombie mode in PUBG Mobile. The game is appreciated for its gameplay and has a rating of 4.5 stars on the Google Play Store.

DEAD TRIGGERS 2 gives its players the option to use over 70 types of weapons. Players can pick any one of the 33 different battlefields that this game has to offer.

Download it from here.

Disclaimer: This list reflects the personal views of the writer. As there are many games available, it is an individual's choice to play one or the other according to his/her preference.

