5 best offline games like PUBG Mobile for 3 GB RAM Android devices

The battle royale genre of mobile gaming is incomplete without PUBG Mobile. It is not just popular for its Battle Royale mode but also other multiplayer modes.

Sadly, players cannot enjoy PUBG Mobile if they do not have a good internet connection. Hence, if gamers are looking for offline Android games compatible with 3 GB RAM devices, they have come to the right place.

Five best alternatives to PUBG Mobile for 3 GB RAM Android devices

These are the best such titles:

#1 - Cover Fire: Offline Shooting Games

Image via AppRiver4you pawan (YouTube)

Players can choose the story mode in Cover Fire to enjoy the 12 chapters when they do not have access to the internet. The realistic weapons offered by the title will surely remind players of PUBG Mobile.

If they are not satisfied with the default controls, they can customize it as per their choice. Players can also enjoy the Virus Zombies event offline.

Download it from here

#2 - Blood Rivals – Survival Battleground FPS Shooter

Image via AnonymousYT (YouTube)

Like PUBG Mobile, the ultimate objective of players in this title is to be the last person standing. The players who can survive till the end in this FPS title are called ‘THE FATHER.’

They can hop on to high-speed trains and helicopters to go from one place to another. Gamers not only have to defeat enemies but also deal with tornadoes and a ticking clock in Blood Rivals.

Download it from here

#3 - ScarFall: The Royale Combat

Image via Uptodown (YouTube)

In this battle royale game, players can switch between the first-person and third-person modes, like they did in PUBG Mobile. A unique feature in this title allows them to re-spawn up to 3 times.

Gamers can enjoy solo or team deathmatches without an internet connection. ScarFall also provides them with skins with which they can customize the appearance of their character.

Download it from here

#4 - BattleOps – Free PvP & Campaign Mode Shooting Game

Image via Game P1ayer (YouTube)

Shooting and survival form the core themes of this game, like PUBG Mobile. There are many FPS missions that players can enjoy when they do not have access to the internet.

BattleOps has a good storyline that players will find interesting. Gamers who love to snipe will be thrilled to know that they can take part in fantastic sniper missions offered by the game.

Download it from here

#5 - PVP Shooting Battle 2020 Online and Offline game.

Image via COM GAMING (YouTube)

There are more than 20 offline missions that players can be a part of in this shooter title. The exciting single-player campaigns will also make sure that they have a good time.

Gamers will also get access to new missions whenever PVP Shooting Battle comes up with their weekly updates. They will not take much time to get used to the gameplay as it is quite similar to PUBG Mobile.

Download it from here

Disclaimer: This list reflects the personal views of the writer. As there are many games available, it is an individual's choice to play one or the other according to his/her preference.

