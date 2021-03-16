Players, who want to enjoy games like PUBG Mobile on their PC have come to the right place. They can do so with the help of an emulator.

An emulator is a software which enables your PC to behave like a mobile and allows players to enjoy mobile games on their computer. Players need to download an emulator first and then download the games that they want to play on their PC.

Also read: Five best Android emulator games like PUBG Mobile Lite in 2020

5 best games like PUBG Mobile that can be played on a PC with an emulator

These are five of the best games like PUBG Mobile that can be played on a PC with an emulator:

1. Call of Duty: Mobile

Image via Call of Duty (YouTube)

COD Mobile has two main modes: the Battle Royale mode and the Multiplayer mode. Battle Royale matches on COD Mobile will surely remind players of the thrilling matches on PUBG Mobile.

Players can use Gameloop to run COD Mobile on their PC. Gameloop is a popular emulator which used to be known as Tencent Gaming Buddy.

Download it from here.

Advertisement

2. Garena Free Fire – The Cobra

Image via Free Fire Mania

Like PUBG Mobile, Free Fire is another famous battle royale game which has a global playerbase and community. Players can make use of any emulator like BlueStacks, LDPlayer, etc. to play Free Fire on their PCs.

It is famous for its pool of characters with special abilities. Players have the option of customizing their own character using skins and accessories provided in the game.

Download it from here.

3. Battlelands Royale

Image via Battlelands Royale (YouTube)

Advertisement

Battlelands Royale's cute animation and vibrant background makes it perfect for young teens. Like PUBG Mobile, players have to fight to be the last person standing.

There can be a total of 32 players in one battle-royale match which lasts for approximately 5 minutes. Players can choose a reliable emulator like BlueStacks to run this game on their computer.

Download it from here.

4. ScarFall: The Royale Combat

Image via Uptodown (YouTube)

Players can enjoy exciting battle royale matches in ScarFall: The Royale Combat, like they did on PUBG Mobile. Vehicles like trains, helicopters, cars, etc. can be used by players in this title to escape their enemies.

A cool feature of this game allows players to respawn up to 3 times to increase their chances of survival. Emulators like BlueStacks and NoxPlayer can be used by players to get the best results.

Download it from here.

5. Battle Royale 3D: Warrior63

Advertisement

Image via Review Mobile Games (YouTube)

Battle Royale 3D: Warrior63 offers realistic weapons like Pistols, Rifles, Submachine guns, Sniper guns, etc. Players will have can pick up to two primary weapons from the shelters on the battlefield.

Players can also make use of cars and boats to flee from their enemies. BlueStacks is one of the emulators that players can use to play this game on their PC.

Download it from here.

Disclaimer: This list reflects the personal views of the writer. As there are many games available, it is an individual's choice to play one or the other according to his/her preference.

Also read: 5 best games like PUBG Mobile for mid-range phones