Be it battle royale matches or deathmatches, PUBG Mobile is one of the best mobile games that players can enjoy on their phones. The title is appreciated for its realistic graphics and easy controls.

PUBG Mobile is compatible with mid-range phones, but low graphics settings are recommended.

5 best games like PUBG Mobile for mid-range phones

#1 - Garena Free Fire - The Cobra

Like PUBG Mobile, this title is also a battle royale game with updates from time to time. Players have a wide range of characters to choose from in Free Fire.

The matches in Free Fire last for about 10 minutes with 50 players in one battle royale match. Players can also enjoy the fast-paced 4v4 mode called Clash Squad.

#2 - ScarFall: The Royale Combat

Players can play thrilling battle royale matches in this title, just like PUBG Mobile. The title offers vehicles like trains, helicopters, and cars that can be used to travel around the map.

Players will get a chance to respawn up to three times, which will increase their shot at survival. This game can be downloaded for free and can also be enjoyed without an internet connection.

#3 - Battlelands Royale

This game might not give PUBG Mobile vibes right away, but the underlying theme of shooting and survival is the same. Players can use fun guns like bazookas and mini-guns to shoot enemies.

There can be a total of 32 players in each match, which lasts for around five minutes. Players can play the game solo or invite friends by choosing duo mode.

#4 - Blood Rivals – Survival Battlegrounds FPS Shooter

This battle royale title has a collection of realistic guns, which will remind players of PUBG Mobile's weapons. This game can be played online and offline.

Players can also take part in Team Death-match mode, which can have up to 12 multiplayer opponents. This title has a rating of 4.1 stars on the Google Play Store and can be downloaded for free.

#5 - Free survival: fire battlegrounds

The main motto of the players while playing this game is "survival till the end." Like PUBG Mobile, players will have to pick up weapons and supplies to defend themselves against enemies.

The game has a good arsenal of weapons, including machine guns and sniper rifles. This title is compatible with low-end devices and can be enjoyed offline.

Disclaimer: This list reflects the personal views of the writer. As there are many games available, it is an individual's choice to play one or the other according to his/her preference.

