Battle-royale mobile games have always been popular, and PUBG Mobile is one such game that players enjoy all over the world. However, due to its stringent device requirements, many players are unable to enjoy it.

PUBG Mobile also requires a good internet connection to run. Players looking for offline games like PUBG Mobile for under 300 MB, can check out the below list.

5 best offline games like PUBG Mobile under 300 MB in 2021

These are five of the best offline games like PUBG Mobile under 300 MB:

1. Blood Rivals – Survival Battlegrounds FPS Shooter

Image via AnonymousYT (YouTube)

The gameplay of this title is quite similar to that of PUBG Mobile, as players need to loot various weapons and supplies as soon as they land. Players also need to watch out for the safe zone.

The game offers a good collection of vehicles that players can use to travel around the map or flee from enemies. Some of the popular vehicle choices are helicopters, trains, cars, etc.

Size: 192 MB

Download it from here.

2. Modern Fire: Free Battle Royale & Shooting games

Image via Google Play

The futuristic backdrop of this game makes battle-royale matches even more exciting to play. Like PUBG Mobile, players can make use of cool skins to dress up their characters.

Modern Fire: Free Battle Royale & Shooting games has a good collection of weapons that players can use. Laser katanas and pixel guns are some of the weapons that players pick up while looting.

Size: 230 MB

Download it from here.

3. Royale Battle Survivor

Image via Android Games (YouTube)

The title revolves around shooting opponents down and becoming the last person standing, as is the case with PUBG Mobile. Players can use the various vehicles offered by the game or even mount a horse to travel around the map.

Players can push their enemies and opt for an aggressive approach, or wait for the perfect opportunity and then take them by surprise. Players must keep track of the ticking clock though.

Size: 99 MB

Download it from here.

4. Free survival: fire battlegrounds

Image via Nice Gamer (YouTube)

Players who want to enjoy BR style gameplay without an internet connection can check out the story mode offered by this title. The buildings on the map offer players good loot.

Like PUBG Mobile, Free Survival: Fire Battlegrounds has a collection of realistic weapons that battle-royale fans would be accustomed to. The game has good graphics and easy controls.

Size: 148 MB

Download it from here.

5. Desert Battleground

Image via Woop Woop Games (YouTube)

PUBG Mobile players who liked playing on Miramar will surely have flashbacks while playing this game. The core theme of this tactical shooter game is survival.

In order to defeat enemies, players will need to find powerful weapons. They also need to stock up on supplies like bandages and energy drinks to heal themselves when required.

Size: 91 MB

Download it from here.

Disclaimer: This list reflects the personal views of the writer. As there are many games available, it is an individual's choice to play one or the other according to his/her preference.

