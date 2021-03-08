PUBG Mobile is one of the best battle royale games on the mobile platform. Unfortunately, the game's high system requirements mean that players with low-end devices will not have a smooth experience while playing it. PUBG Mobile also requires an internet connection to run.

Players who do not have access to an internet connection and have less storage space on their device can instead try out the following offline games that are like PUBG Mobile and are under 100 MB in size.

What are the 3 best offline games like PUBG Mobile under 100 MB?

#1 Desert Battleground

Desert Battleground (Image via Woop Woop Games, YouTube)

The backdrop of Desert Battleground will surely remind players of PUBG Mobile's desert map, Miramar. The ultimate goal of players in this tactical shooter game is to survive at the end of a match.

Players need to find good weapons, that are scattered around the map, to defend themselves. There are many cars that players can use to travel around the map for looting.

Size: 91 MB

Download the game from here.

#2 Fort Survival: Offline shooting Battle Royale game

Fort Survival: Offline shooting Battle Royale game (Image via Google Play)

All the basic rules of PUBG Mobile are applicable to Fort Survival. This game can be downloaded for free from the Google Play Store.

There are multiple maps that players can enjoy in this cartoony cyberpunk-themed game. This title is good for beginners as it comes with the auto-shooting feature.

Size: 59 MB

Download the game from here.

#3 Grand Pixel Royale Battlegrounds Mobile Battle 3D

Grand Pixel Royale Battlegrounds Mobile Battle 3D (Image via HGames-ArtWorks, YouTube)

Grand Pixel Royale Battlegrounds' gameplay will remind players of PUBG Mobile. Meanwhile, its block-like characters will remind them of Minecraft.

The game allows players to switch between the first-person and third-person modes. It has a variety of weapons, including pixel guns and pistols, that players can use to defeat their enemies.

Size: 34 MB

Download the game from here.

