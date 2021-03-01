PUBG Mobile is one of the most celebrated titles in the battle royale mobile gaming world. The realistic graphics of the title help in making the exciting battles even more thrilling.

However, PUBG Mobile takes up more than 400 MB of space and cannot be played offline.

5 best offline games like PUBG Mobile under 400 MB in 2021

#1 - ScarFall: The Royale Combat

Image via Uptodown

The gameplay of this title is very similar to PUBG Mobile, and battle royale enthusiasts will feel right at home. The game has a great collection of vehicles that players can use to escape enemies.

Along with weapons, players will also find med-kits and energy drinks to survive in the battlefield. The game allows players three chances to respawn in a match.

Size: 378 MB

Download it from here.

#2 - Cover Fire: Offline Shooting Games

Image via AppRiver4you pawan

The offline single-player campaigns of this game are definitely worth playing. The thrilling story mode of the title is divided into 12 interesting chapters.

The game also provides its players a good arsenal of weapons to kill enemies. Players can also take part in the new offline Virus Zombies event.

Size: 378 MB

Download it from here.

#3 - BattleOps

Image via Game P1ayer

Even though this game does not fall under the battle royale genre, players will surely enjoy the intense action. Gamers who enjoy sniping in PUBG Mobile will surely be into BattleOps.

There are many offline multiplayer maps that are offered by the game. The story-based FPS missions also feature exciting gun fighting sequences.

Size: 303 MB

Download it from here.

#4 - Modern Fire: Free Battle Royale & Shooting games

Image via Google Play

Set in a futuristic backdrop, this game features fascinating battle royale matches. The basic rules of the matches are the same as that of PUBG Mobile.

Players can use cool weapons like laser katanas and pixel guns to kill enemies. The game also offers cool skins that players can use to customize the appearance of their characters.

Download it from here.

Size: 230 MB

#5 - Blood Rivals – Survival Battlegrounds FPS Shooter

Image via AnonymousYT

Players need to scour the battlefield for weapons and supplies as they did in PUBG Mobile. They can pick up two guns, a primary and a secondary, to protect themselves from enemies.

From high-speed trains to helicopters, there are many vehicles that players can use to reach the safe zone in time. Players must also keep track of the ticking clock as the safe zone shrinks with time.

Size: 192 MB

Download it from here.

Disclaimer: This list reflects the personal views of the writer. As there are many games available, it is an individual's choice to play one or the other according to his/her preference.

