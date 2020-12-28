5 best offline games like PUBG Mobile that were released in 2020

PUBG Mobile is a famous battle royale game where players fight for their survival. Mobile gamers enjoy the game for its realistic weapons and easy controls.

Unfortunately, PUBG Mobile cannot be played without an internet connection. So, players who are into offline games can download the ones listed below that are similar to PUBG Mobile.

Top 5 offline games similar to PUBG Mobile in 2020

These are five of the best offline games like PUBG Mobile which released this year:

#5 - Free survival: fire battlegrounds

Image via Google Play

This game also offers realistic weapons to its players, which will definitely remind them of PUBG Mobile. Players can pick up two primary guns and a secondary gun to defeat their enemies.

Both the story mode and the battle royale mode can be enjoyed by players. This game has a rating of 4.2 stars on the Google Play Store, and players can download it for free.

Download it from here.

Advertisement

#4 - FPS Encounter Secret Mission: Best Shooting Games

Image via Typical Gameplay (YouTube)

There are more than 10 FPS missions that players can complete in this title. Like PUBG Mobile, this game also revolves around the concept of shooting and survival.

The main theme of this game is anti-terrorism, which will also remind them of COD Mobile. There are many weapons offered by this game, which will help players to survive.

Download it from here.

#3 - Cyber Fire: Free Battle Royale & Shooting games

Image via Google Play

Advertisement

Like PUBG Mobile, players have the option to enjoy this battle royale shooting game with their friends.

Players will surely enjoy using cool weapons like laser katanas, pixel gun weapons, plasma assault rifles, etc. The game is appreciated for its intuitive and beginner-friendly gun controls.

Download it from here.

#2 - Shooting Squad Battle – Free Offline Shooting Game

Image via Google Play

There are many weapons offered by this shooting title that players can use to defeat their enemies. Also, there are different combat missions that players can be a part of as they cross every level.

Like PUBG Mobile, there is also a Deathmatch mode that can be enjoyed by players. Shooting Squad Battle has intuitive controls and immersive background music.

Download it from here.

#1 - FPS Cover Strike 2020: New Shooting games Offline

Image via Pepo War Games (YouTube)

This title has a good collection of guns and rifles like PUBG Mobile. The game revolves around shooting and survival and has the theme of counter-terrorism.

There are over 100 FPS missions that are included in this title. Players are sure to have a great time completing the action-centric missions offered by FPS Cover Strike 2020.

Advertisement

Download it from here.

Also read: 5 best games like PUBG Mobile released in 2020 on the Google Play Store