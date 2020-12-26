5 best games like PUBG Mobile released in 2020 on the Google Play Store

PUBG Mobile is a very famous battle royale game that gets appreciated for its gameplay and in-game mechanics. In this title, players have the ultimate motive of surviving till the end during matches.

PUBG Mobile has inspired many battle royale and shooter titles ever since its release. For those curious, they can play the following games released in 2020 that are similar to PUBG Mobile.

Five best PUBG Mobile alternatives released in 2020 on the Google Play Store

These are some of the best such games that players can try on their Android devices:

#1 - Free survival: fire battlegrounds

Image via Google Play

Like PUBG Mobile, this game has its fair share of realistic weapons. The title receives appreciation for its good graphics and easy controls.

Players can download Free survival for free and even enjoy it offline! They can opt for the story mode or the battle royale mode, each of which is unique and exciting.

Download it from here

Advertisement

#2 - FOG – Battle Royale

Image via Uptodown (YouTube)

FOG is a refreshing change from the traditional BR games as it is a combination of MOBA and battle royale. The dark fantasy world makes it even more enjoyable.

Players can pick up medieval weapons and engage in dynamic battles. They can also loot crates and win rewards, like they did in PUBG Mobile.

Download it from here

#3 - PVP Shooting Battle 2020 Online and Offline game.

Image via Typical Gameplay (YouTube)

If the players opt to play PVP Shooting Battle offline, they can complete over 20 missions. The game also states that it will provide players with new missions when there is an update.

Advertisement

Be it single-player campaigns or the online multiplayer mode, gamers will be impressed with the game's graphics. Like PUBG Mobile, players can enjoy this title with friends.

Download it from here

#4 - Cyber Fire: Free Battle Royale & Shooting games

Image via Google Play

The shooting and survival aspects of the game will surely remind players of PUBG Mobile. The game also has a collection of cool weapons like laser katanas and plasma assault rifles that players will enjoy.

Cyber Fire is appreciated for its beginner-friendly controls and comes with the auto-shooting feature. Players can also enjoy the game without an internet connection.

Download it from here

#5 - Squad Battleground Force: Free Fire Battle Royale

Image via Maximumandroid - Just Good Games (YouTube)

Advertisement

Like PUBG Mobile, players have to be the last person standing in this survival-royale game. Be it stealth or aggression, gamers can opt for whichever approach they are comfortable with.

Squad Battleground Force takes up less than 100 MB, and players with low-end devices can run this game smoothly. The game also gets appreciated for its graphics and sound effects.

Download it from here

Disclaimer: This list reflects the personal views of the writer. As there are many games available, it is an individual's choice to play one or the other according to his/her preference.