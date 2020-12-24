Reasons why PUBG Mobile was banned in some countries

In a way, the Battle Royale genre has led to the growth of the mobile gaming community. Titles like PUBG Mobile and Free Fire have expanded exponentially over the past few years to emerge as the frontrunners.

PUBG Mobile has caught the eyes of numerous authorities across the world due to various reasons. Some have even imposed a ban on the renowned BR title.

This article looks at some of the reasons why PUBG Mobile was banned in certain countries.

Why was PUBG Mobile banned in certain countries?

#1 - Data and security issues

Image via hdqwalls.com

The popular battle royale game was under the scanner in some countries for data and security reasons. India is one of the first nations to ban the title due to these reasons.

The game was unscathed in the first ban wave but received the ban hammer on September 2nd, 2020. Overall, the Government of India has suspended around 220 applications during the three ban waves. The press release read:

"The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology has received many complaints from various sources, including several reports about the misuse of some mobile apps available on Android and iOS platforms for stealing and surreptitiously transmitting users’ data in an unauthorized manner to servers that have locations outside India."

Afghanistan is the latest addition to the list of countries that have suspended the renowned battle royale title.

Afghanistan Telecommunications Regulatory Authority (ATRA) temporarily suspended the title, and the press release stated that the ATRA conducted meetings with Cybersecurity experts, other specialists, and various ministries.

Omar Mansoor Ansari, the acting head of the authority, stated that the decision to block the game was taken considering its social and security impact.

#2 - Addiction and negative impact

Image via PUBG Mobile

The title has been under scrutiny for its violence and addictive nature. Multiple countries have even axed PUBG Mobile for the same reason.

The game was banned in Nepal, and it also managed to stage a comeback in the Himalayan nation. Nepal Telecommunication Authority (NTA) cited that PUBG Mobile was addictive to teenagers and children and had a negative impact. But, the ban was overturned by the nation's apex court.

Jordan had also banned the title on the ground that it had adverse effects on the citizens of the country. The title's ban in the country was in view of the complaints that the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority had received.

These complaints stated that the title was addictive, a wastage of time, and had a negative effect on the physical and mental health of the youngsters. But, the ban was overturned in the very same month.

