PUBG Mobile 1.2 beta global version update: APK download link for worldwide Android users

The developers of PUBG Mobile often release updates that bring new and exciting features to the game.

The next iteration of the beta testing is already underway. Players can download it using the APK file of the game. This time around, they will need a special invitation/binding code to access the beta version.

This version has a new Extreme Hunt Mode which includes multiple new features like respawns-powered exoskeletons and more.

(Disclaimer: PUBG Mobile and PUBG Mobile Lite are banned in India. Hence, users from the country are strictly advised not to download the game)

How to download PUBG Mobile 1.2 beta global version for worldwide Android users

PUBG Mobile beta 1.2 global version APK download: Click here

The size of the APK beta file is 625 MB. Players must ensure that there is sufficient storage space available on their device before downloading the APK file.

Follow the steps given below to download and install PUBG Mobile 1.2 beta:

Step 1: Download the APK file from the link provided above and enable the ‘Install from unknown source’ option.

Players can enable it by navigating through Settings > Safety and Privacy > Allow Installation from Unknown Sources.

Step 2: Locate and install the APK file.

Step 3: Open the PUBG Mobile beta 1.2 global version and click on the guest option.

Enter the invitation code and press on the yellow button.

Step 4: A dialog box will appear. Enter the invitation code and click on the yellow button.

Players can now enjoy testing all the new features introduced in the latest iteration of the beta testing.

If players encounter an error message stating that there was an error parsing the package, then they should consider re-downloading the file and following the steps given above again.

Since it is the beta version of the game, players might find some bugs and glitches. They are advised to report such issues to the developers.

