PUBG Mobile had received a never seen before response from the Indian mobile gaming community in general. The game has had a far-reaching influence on establishing mobile gaming in the country. It also had a well-defined landscape.

The suspension jolted India’s entire PUBG Mobile community and created a void in the mobile gaming segment.

Fans have been eagerly waiting to see their favourite game’s return and closely following every update and development about the title. Gaurav Chaudhary, aka Technical Guruji, in one of his latest videos, has claimed that PUBG Mobile might partner with Google for its comeback to India.

PUBG Mobile might partner with Google for India release, claims Technical Guruji

In the video, the popular YouTuber stated,

"There is an exciting update about PUBG Mobile as you know that Krafton has recently hired a new country manager. After the partnership with Microsoft Azure, PUBG Corporation is planning to associate themselves with Google because they require the right clients and image to receive approval from the Government and make a comeback in the country.

It is quite essential, to regain its reputation, and according to reports, it seems like PUBG Corporation is in talks with Google."

Advertisement

(At 6:00 minutes)

With the announcement by PUBG Corporation about the Indian version of the game, it appeared certain that the game was set for its comeback. However, according to the response by MeitY to a query filed filed through RTI, no permissions have been granted for the launch of the title in the country.

There have been multiple positive updates about PUBG Mobile India. Krafton Incorporated, the parent company of PUBG Mobile, appointed Aneesh Aravind as the new country manager for India. The South Korean company has also hired multiple employees in the nation for various roles.

Players can check out the social media handles and YouTube channel of PUBG Mobile India to keep track of all the official information. Here are the links:

Instagram: Click here

Facebook: Click here

YouTube channel: Click here

Discord: Click here

Website: Click here