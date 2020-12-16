"No permission for PUBG Mobile's launch in India": MeitY replies to alleged RTI report

According to a post by Gem Esports, the Central Public Information Officer (CPOI) has responded to the query filed through RTI (Right To Information), regarding the return of PUBG Mobile in India.

In the last few years, battle royale titles on mobile platforms have gained prominence, and titles like PUBG Mobile have established themselves as the market leaders. The game boasts a massive fan following and has found a special place among the Indian audience.

It has been more than three months since PUBG Mobile was suspended in India by Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology under the Section 69A of IT Act.

Also, it has been more than a month since the press release by PUBG Corporation about the Indian version of the game. Since then, there have been multiple positive updates about the game, but no concrete release date has been revealed yet.

No permission is given for the launch of PUBG Mobile in India

A few days back, there was a report which stated that PUBG Mobile India is yet to receive a green signal for its comeback. It also added that the officials of PUBG India had requested for a meeting with the ministry.

Now, as a response to the query filed through RTI, it has been confirmed that MEITY has not given permission for the relaunch of PUBG in the country.

The RTI query was filed on 30th November 2020, and it read:

Dear Sir/ Mam In the month of September, 2020, Government of India with the consultation of your Department (MEITY) banned various Chinese apps. One of which was PUBG Mobile Game. Now, there are many news which says that the game is being relaunched and the same is made specifically for the Indian Public and will not be harmful to the nation and its citizens. I would like to know if your department has given any such permission to the game so that it can be re-launched

The Central Public Information Officer has responded to the query, and it stated:

"MeitY has not given any permission for launch of PUBG"

