Reasons why PUBG Mobile India might not have released so far

Indian PUBG Mobile fans haven't had a particularly great time in the last few months as their favorite game was banned in early September. However, the month of November brought in great news for them as PUBG Corporation announced that an Indian version of the game is coming to the country.

A series of positive updates soon followed in the form of teasers and PUBG India's official registration as a private limited company. However, no concrete release date was revealed by the developers.

This article lists out a few reasons why PUBG Mobile India hasn’t been released yet.

3 reasons behind PUBG Mobile India's delay

#1 Government Permission

In September, PUBG Mobile was banned by the Government of India under Section 69A of the Information Technology Act.

It has been more than a month since the announcement of the Indian version of PUBG Mobile but the game hasn’t been released yet.

This could be because the developers might not have received permission from the Indian government.

Some reports suggest that PUBG Mobile India is yet to receive a green signal from the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology for its return to the country. Another report also claimed that PUBG India officials had requested a meeting with the ministry but are yet to receive a response.

#2 National Child Rights Body not in favor of its re-release

Just a few days back, a report by Telegraph India stated that Priyank Kanoongo, the chairperson of the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights, is against the re-launch of the game in the country until there are proper legislations are in place for online games.

He told PTI:

“It was an internal meeting and prima facie, the NCPCR is not in favour of recommending such games in the country.”

#3 Complete compliance

A recent report also claimed that the Indian government might not allow PUBG Mobile’s comeback in the country if specific concerns aren’t addressed. This is due to the fact that the game was banned in September due to privacy and security reasons.

Another possible reason for the release delay could be that the developers are trying to follow all the rules and regulations to ensure a smooth release of the game.

Krafton has officially partnered with Microsoft Azure to ensure data security and privacy of data.