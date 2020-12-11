According to a Telegraph India report, India’s top child rights body has recommended against PUBG Mobile’s relaunch in the country.

It has been over three months since the renowned battle royale title was suspended, along with 117 other Chinese applications. This move by the Government of India left the players in dismay.

However, the recent announcement by PUBG Corporation about a specific Indian version provided fans with momentary respite. It has now been nearly a month since the South Korean company put out the press release.

Subsequently, updates with regards to the comeback of the title in the country have gradually poured in. A few weeks back, PUBG India registered as a private limited company with the Ministry of Corporate Affairs.

Also read: PUBG Mobile India vs. PUBG Mobile global version: 3 gameplay differences between these battle royale titles

PUBG Mobile Indian version relaunch hits fresh roadblock in the form of National Child Rights body

PUBG Mobile India has been eyeing a revival for some time. Earlier, there were reports that PUBG India officials were seeking the required permissions from the government for the relaunch.

Word has now come out that in an internal meeting to discuss the proposal, Priyank Kanoongo, the chairperson of the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights, strongly recommended against PUBG Mobile’s relaunch in India until there are proper legislations for such online games.

He told PTI:

Advertisement

“It was an internal meeting and prima facie, the NCPCR is not in favor of recommending such games in the country.”

According to a senior official, there was a discussion in the meeting that the game led to the loss of life around the country.

A few days after PUBG Corp’s announcement, the Indian version’s teasers were released, and an exclusive website was setup. There was also news about a notification sent to the review team of Google Play Store to publish the game as soon as the developers uploaded it.

However, no revelations about the release date have come out from the developers.

Players can follow the official social media handles and Discord server of PUBG Mobile to keep up with the official announcements:

Instagram: Click here

Facebook: Click here

YouTube channel: Click here

Discord: Click here

Website: Click here

Also read - PUBG Mobile India: Teasers, official website, and everything we know so far