PUBG Mobile India: Teasers, official website, and everything we know so far

PUBG Mobile was one of the most played games in the Indian mobile gaming community until it was unceremoniously banned in the country by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology.

The battle royale game survived the first ban wave but was axed, alongside 117 other applications, back in September.

Much to the delight of fans in India, however, PUBG Mobile is set for a comeback to the country. However, it will be in the form of a special Indian version which will have some features that are different from the original game.

Everything we know about the much-awaited Indian version of PUBG Mobile

Official announcement

On 12th November, PUBG Corporation announced in a press release that they are gearing up for the release of the Indian version of PUBG Mobile. The statement also revealed that PUBG Corporation would be setting up a subsidiary in India and will be investing $100 million in the country.

Teasers

Soon after the announcement was made, teasers for the Indian version of PUBG Mobile were released on the social media handles and the official YouTube channel of PUBG Mobile India. It featured some of the most prominent faces in the Indian PUBG Mobile community - ‘Dynamo,’ ‘Kronten’ and ‘Jonathan.’

Official website

An official website exclusively made for PUBG Mobile India was also launched. However, it currently only has links to their official social media handles, with no other detail other than a 'Coming Soon' message.

Some players were also able to access the ‘News section’ of the website, which displayed an APK Download Link and Google Playstore Download option.

However, these links redirected players to the official website of the global version.

Gameplay Changes

The Indian version of PUBG Mobile will feature certain gameplay changes to reflect the needs of users in the country. It includes:

Green hit effect.

Default character clothing.

Feature to restrict game time.

Registration of PUBG India

PUBG India officially registered as a company with the Ministry of Corporate Affairs on 21st November, with a paid-up capital of Rs. 5 lakh INR and authorized capital Rs. 15 lakh INR. Two directors were also named:

Sean (Hyunil) Sohn - Head of Corporate Development at KRAFTON Inc.

Head of Corporate Development at KRAFTON Inc. Kumar Krishnan Iyer – He has the directorship of several companies, including ACCUWEATHER.

It was initially speculated that the game would be released around Diwali. However, that was not the case.

Despite all the positive developments leading up to PUBG Mobile's return to India, no concrete release date has been provided by the developers.

Social media handles and Discord server

Here are the links for the social media handles and Discord server of PUBG Mobile India:

Instagram: Click here

Facebook: Click here

YouTube channel: Click here

Discord: Click here

Website: Click here

