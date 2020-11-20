PUBG Mobile Indian version APK download link spotted by some users on the official website, but it's not working yet

In the last two months, PUBG Mobile fans haven’t had much good news to cherish. In September, one of India’s most beloved battle royale titles was among the 118 Chinese apps and games banned by the Ministry of Electronics and information technology.

PUBG Mobile fans and players in the country had been eagerly waiting for over two months for the game’s comeback in the country. And after the recent announcement by PUBG Corporation, it appears that the day is not too far away, and the game’s fans are on cloud nine.

Soon after the announcement, multiple teasers for the Indian version were dropped, building the hype and excitement around the title’s release. Also, an exclusive website for the version was launched.

PUBG Mobile Indian version APK download link spotted by some users on the official website

With the latest developments, it appears that the wait is about to come to an end. Earlier, there was a report that the marketing campaign for the Indian version might begin on Friday, i.e., today. Now, an APK download link was spotted by some users on this new official website.

Some users could view the news section on the website, which displayed the download link, but it is not working so far.

Here is a snippet of the webpage:

APK download link as seen on the official website

A new icon was also on display on the web page, probably for the new India-specific version. However, the URL of the news section is no longer accessible for users.

This new revelation probably indicates that the page is likely being tested for release.

