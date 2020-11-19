The moment that both fans and players of PUBG Mobile have eagerly been waiting for almost two months now, arrived a few days ago. PUBG Corporation announced that they are preparing the release of an exclusive version of the game for the Indian players. However, the press release did not disclose anything about the release of the game itself.

Since then, fans have been eagerly waiting for developments about the availability of the game. Prior to this announcement, there were reports of an advertisement that was being shot for the comeback of PUBG Mobile in the country.

PUBG Mobile India also dropped teasers of this advertisement/trailer on their official social media handles and YouTube channel. These clips featured a few of the biggest names in the Indian PUBG Mobile community, including Dynamo, Kronten and Jonathan.

PUBG Mobile Indian version game, trailer and download link to release simultaneously, claims viral discord message

A discord message by the user with the name MantrijiGaming has now gone viral. In the message, he speculates that the trailer of the game will not feature a release date, but that instead, the players will see a download now message. Also, the user explains the sequence that the trailer will allegedly follow. Here is the snippet of the message:

MantrijiGaming's message on the discord server of PUBG Mobile

Without the official confirmation or the release of the trailer itself, these claims cannot be verified.

However, several users have shared this snippet across various social media platforms. Here are a few of the reactions from fans on Twitter about the message:

@scouttanmay pubg mobile india will come 19 -20 here is a leak from discord of pubgindia official server pic.twitter.com/hMZh0lxGH9 — Deep (@Deep25591559) November 18, 2020

Sahi plot ha kya matlab ? — Typhon (@Typhon90489330) November 18, 2020

Does this mean pubg mobile india app and it's trailer is going to be launched together ????? pic.twitter.com/6OF15jLZnM — Vivek Mandal (@VIVEKMANDAL05) November 18, 2020

Itni khushi mujhe aaj tak nhi hui pic.twitter.com/KIUyRN9jgJ — DhruvZdawg (@DhruvZdawg) November 18, 2020

PUBG Mobile India teaser

The teaser clip doesn’t provide insight on the release date, and only shows a 'coming soon' message. You can watch the video below

After the release of these teasers, the players are eagerly waiting for the release of the Indian version in the country.

Apart from this, a new website exclusively for PUBG Mobile India was also launched. However, for now, all it features are links to their social media handles and YouTube channel.

